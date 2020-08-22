Under Scindia's leadership many new friends taking membership of BJP: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that under Jyotriatiya Scindia's leadership "many new friends" are taking membership of the BJP and the party's strength is increasing. "Under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia many new friends are taking the membership of the BJP. With this, the family of BJP is increasing so is our strength and we welcome all of them. This programme will go for two more days," Chouhan told ANI at the 'BJP Sadasyta Grahan Samahroh' in Gwalior.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Congress workers taking membership of the BJP in 'Gwalior Chambal Samvad' is reflective of the fact that the party's strength is increasing. "I am happy that on Ganesh Chaturthi, in thousands, Congress workers are joining hands with the BJP and I welcome them. This will be helpful for us and in the coming by-polls. The BJP will secure victory in all the seats," Tomar said. (ANI)