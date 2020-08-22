Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under Scindia's leadership many new friends taking membership of BJP: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that under Jyotriatiya Scindia's leadership "many new friends" are taking membership of the BJP and the party's strength is increasing.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:45 IST
Under Scindia's leadership many new friends taking membership of BJP: MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ANI on Saturday in Gwalior. . Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that under Jyotriatiya Scindia's leadership "many new friends" are taking membership of the BJP and the party's strength is increasing. "Under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia many new friends are taking the membership of the BJP. With this, the family of BJP is increasing so is our strength and we welcome all of them. This programme will go for two more days," Chouhan told ANI at the 'BJP Sadasyta Grahan Samahroh' in Gwalior.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Congress workers taking membership of the BJP in 'Gwalior Chambal Samvad' is reflective of the fact that the party's strength is increasing. "I am happy that on Ganesh Chaturthi, in thousands, Congress workers are joining hands with the BJP and I welcome them. This will be helpful for us and in the coming by-polls. The BJP will secure victory in all the seats," Tomar said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

BJD govt has become a property dealer : Sambit Patra

Accusing the BJD government in Odisha of having become a property dealer, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday alleged that the Puri district administration has started selling the land of a century-old dharamashala in an ...

Chetan Chauhan died not due to COVID, but because of poor treatment at Lucknow hospital: SP leader

A Samajwadi Party SP leader has alleged that Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, who succumbed to COVID-19 in a Gurugram hospital, died not because of the disease, but due to carelessness in his treatment at the state-run SGPGI here. Cha...

Doncic questionable for Game 4 with ankle sprain

The Dallas Mavericks listed point guard Luka Doncic as questionable for Sundays playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a sprained left ankle. The 21-year-old star sustained the injury Friday night in a 130-122 Game 3 loss to t...

Raptors look to finish sweep of Nets

The Toronto Raptors have a 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in their 25-year history and appear ready to complete a four-game sweep of the undermanned Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. The Raptors dominated the Nets 117-92 Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020