Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scindia left Cog despite getting so much from party: Digvijaya

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, state Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar said, "As many as 35,843 Congress leaders and workers joined the BJP in two days in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and RS member Jyotiraditya Scindia." The minister added that former Congress MP from Morena Barelal Jatav and former Congress MLA from Gwalior rural constituency Ramvaran Gurjar on Sunday joined the saffron party. The Congress, which had held a protest against the BJP's membership drive when it was launched on Saturday, also organised a 'dharna' (sit-in) at the Rani Lakshmi Bai memorial here on Sunday.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:15 IST
Scindia left Cog despite getting so much from party: Digvijaya
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Sunday hit out at BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying that the latter left the Congress even as the party had given him "so much". Singh said leaving Congress was not expected from Scindia and his move has dented the credibility in politics.

Singh's criticism of Scindia came on the day the ruling BJP claimed that as many as 35,843 Congress cadres joined the ruling party in the last two days of its three-day membership drive underway in Gwalior. However, Singh said that the Congress has grown much stronger in the Gwalior-Chambal region after Scindia quit the party.

The BJP's membership drive began in Gwalior on Saturday. Talking to reporters here on Sunday, state Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar said, "As many as 35,843 Congress leaders and workers joined the BJP in two days in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and RS member Jyotiraditya Scindia." The minister added that former Congress MP from Morena Barelal Jatav and former Congress MLA from Gwalior rural constituency Ramvaran Gurjar on Sunday joined the saffron party.

The Congress, which had held a protest against the BJP's membership drive when it was launched on Saturday, also organized a 'dharna' (sit-in) at the Rani Lakshmi Bai memorial here on Sunday. After taking part in the protest, Digvijaya Singh said "The Congress has given so much to Scindia, still he left the party. It was not expected from him. This has dented the credibility in politics." "The massive protest of thousands of Congress cadres on Saturday against the BJP's big membership drive on its opening day, speaks of the fact that the party has grown stronger after Scindia's exit," Singh told reporters in the afternoon.

Congress media in-charge for Gwalior-Chambal region K K Mishra said that his party held the protest as the ruling BJP violated the COVID-19 protocols. "The BJP function in Gwalior is being held in violation of the lockdown rules imposed in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus," he added.

Meanwhile, Chouhan, Scindia, Union minister Narendra Tomar, and state BJP president V D Sharma have been holding talks with the party's public representatives and office- bearers in the region to chalk out a strategy for the yet-to-be announced bypolls for 27 seats in the state, 16 of them from Gwalior-Chambal region. Twenty-two Congress MLAs, mostly from the Scindia camp, resigned in March, reducing the Kamal Nath-led dispensation to a minority and paving the way for the BJP to form the government.

Scindia and these former MLAs then joined the BJP. Last month, three more Congress MLAs resigned and joined the saffron party. Two other assembly seats have fallen vacant due to the death of legislators.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus protesters flood into Minsk, briefly approach Lukashenko residence

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding President Alexander Lukashenko step down flooded into Minsk on Sunday, at one point demonstrating briefly near his residence in a pointed display of opposition to his long rule, before dispersing pe...

Most Cong workers would like to see Rahul's return as Cong chief: Pilot

Former Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Sunday said most of the party workers would like to see Rahul Gandhi take over as the president of the grand old party. Mrs Gandhi and Rahul ji have shown what it means to sacrifice for the gr...

Pune district's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.45 lakh; 61 die

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtras Pune district rose to 1,45,041 with addition of 2,580 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Sunday. With 61 deaths, the toll went up to 3,556.A total of 1,243 patients were discharged i...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Sudan in coming days

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to visit Sudan in the coming days, Sudanese and U.S. officials said on Sunday.Sudan has been normalizing relations with the United States since the overthrow of former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020