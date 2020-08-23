Left Menu
Ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar bats for Sonia to continue as Cong chief

He said Sonia Gandhi has held the party together through difficult times and it is not right to question her unifying leadership, while noting that "political adventurism cannot be the way forward". The former law minister said Sonia Gandhi should continue as the party chief under the current circumstances.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Amid calls for a leadership change, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar on Sunday said this is not the time for an electoral exercise that is potentially divisive and the need of the hour is to close ranks. He said Sonia Gandhi has held the party together through difficult times and it is not right to question her unifying leadership while noting that "political adventurism cannot be the way forward".

The former law minister said Sonia Gandhi should continue as the party chief under the current circumstances. Questioning the timing and motivation of a letter written by some Congressmen to Sonia Gandhi, he noted that there are some leaders who have harmed the party repeatedly even after receiving more than they deserved and hoped that such people get exposed.

"This is not the time for an electoral exercise which is potentially divisive. At this point of time and considering the extraordinary situation in the country, the need of the hour is to close ranks," Kumar told PTI. He said the party functions best on the basis of a broad political consensus, hammered through meaningful and wide consultations amongst the leadership.

"Sonia Gandhi's judgment in the accommodation of competing claims to recognition has generally served the party well," Kumar said. He said issues can be addressed under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, who has held the party together through difficult times.

"Only a year ago, Congressmen literally begged Sonia Gandhi to lead the party and she agreed as a call of duty. It is wrong to question her unifying leadership at this stage. I am of the view that under the present extraordinary circumstances, political adventurism cannot be the way forward," the former minister said. Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party, with a section comprising MPs and former ministers demanding a collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.

While two dozen Congress leaders, including some former ministers, have written to Sonia Gandhi for an overhaul of the organizational structure and changes in the leadership, some leaders close to Rahul Gandhi have also written to the CWC, pressing for the Gandhi scion's return as party chief.

