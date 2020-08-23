COVID-19: Maha CM asks people to be careful during festivals
However, we need to be more cautious to stop the spread of coronavirus during festivals and rain," he said. Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said jumbo COVID care facilities will come up in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad township..PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-08-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 23:12 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to remain extra careful during festivals and rains in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was speaking after inaugurating a COVID care center at COEP ground here via video link.
The 800-bed facility, including 200 ICU beds, was developed within 18 days, officials said. "The state government has already relaxed many lockdown restrictions. We have also developed adequate healthcare infrastructure in the state. However, we need to be more cautious to stop the spread of coronavirus during festivals and rain," he said.
Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said jumbo COVID care facilities will come up in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad township.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Maharashtra
- COVID
- Ajit Pawar
- COEP
- Pune
- PimpriChinchwad
ALSO READ
COVID-19: J-K introduces rapid antigen tests for screening of travellers
China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases in mainland, vs 31 day earlier
Fire breaks out in Vijayawada hotel dedicated to treat COVID-19 patients
7 killed in fire at Vijayawada hotel being used as COVID-19 facility
7 patients killed in fire at COVID care facility in AP