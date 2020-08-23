COVID-19: Maha CM asks people to be careful during festivals

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to remain extra careful during festivals and rains in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was speaking after inaugurating a COVID care center at COEP ground here via video link.

The 800-bed facility, including 200 ICU beds, was developed within 18 days, officials said. "The state government has already relaxed many lockdown restrictions. We have also developed adequate healthcare infrastructure in the state. However, we need to be more cautious to stop the spread of coronavirus during festivals and rain," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said jumbo COVID care facilities will come up in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad township.