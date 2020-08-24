Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's Conservatives pick O'Toole to challenge Trudeau in next election

Canada's main opposition Conservative Party on Sunday elected Erin O'Toole, a former cabinet minister and armed forces veteran, to be its new leader and the primary challenger to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. O'Toole replaces Andrew Scheer, who failed to unseat Trudeau in an election last year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:58 IST
Canada's Conservatives pick O'Toole to challenge Trudeau in next election

Canada's main opposition Conservative Party on Sunday elected Erin O'Toole, a former cabinet minister and armed forces veteran, to be its new leader and the primary challenger to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. O'Toole replaces Andrew Scheer, who failed to unseat Trudeau in an election last year. He beat out second-place candidate Peter MacKay, who co-founded the Conservative Party in 2003.

O'Toole defeated three other candidates in a campaign overshadowed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Almost 175,000 members voted by mail and the results were announced during a virtual convention broadcast from Ottawa. The results were delayed for at least five hours due to mechanical problems with the machines opening the ballot envelopes.

O'Toole, a 47-year-old father of two, describes himself as a "true blue Conservative" and has vowed to "put Canada first" while helping families and the economy recover from the coronavirus crisis. A bilingual member of parliament from Canada's most populous province of Ontario, O'Toole had twice before lost bids to lead the party.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts; to discuss leadership issue.

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts to discuss leadership issue....

Mitchell tops 50 again as Jazz top Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell scored 51 points and dished out seven assists to help the Utah Jazz outlast the Denver Nuggets for a 129-127 victory on Sunday night near Orlando, giving Utah a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff serie...

Edelweiss witnesses 65% Y-o-Y growth of mobile investors in India

Helping create wealth beyond metros through technology Launched Language customisation for clients in Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil Non-metro cities contribute 58 of active user base in comparison to metro cities, for the first time ever ...

Musician Justin Townes Earle dies at 38

Justin Townes Earle, acclaimed American songwriter and son of veteran musician Steve Earle, has died. He was 38. The news was confirmed by the artists family on his Instagram and Facebook page on Sunday night.It is with tremendous sadness t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020