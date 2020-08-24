Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postpone NEET, JEE until situation gets conducive: Mamata urges Centre

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) until the situation becomes conducive to hold the exams.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:13 IST
Postpone NEET, JEE until situation gets conducive: Mamata urges Centre
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) until the situation becomes conducive to hold the exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the JEE (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET (UG) on September 13.

Banerjee stressed that it is the duty of the government to ensure a safe environment for all our students. "Now with the directive of @EduMinOfIndia to conduct NEET, JEE 2020 in Sep, I would again appeal to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone these examinations until the situation is conducive again. It is our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students," the TMC supremo tweeted.

She further mentioned that in her last video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she had raised her voice against the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in universities and colleges by the end of September 2020. "In our last video conference with PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, I had been vocal against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk," she said.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also urged the government to take into account concerns of JEE and NEET students who have been demanding postponement of the entrance examinations. "Today lakhs of students are saying something. The GOI must listen to the Students Ke Mann Ki Baat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution," the Congress leader had said in a tweet.

The response of the leaders comes amid the demands from students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Free hit' for batters, 'free ball' for bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin calls for even contest

Amid the ongoing Mankad debate, Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a new idea saying that there should be a free ball for bowlers just like free hit exists for the batsmen. A free hit is awarded to the batting side when a bo...

Make a smart deposit choice with the Bajaj Finance Systematic Deposit Plan

Pune Maharashtra India, Aug 24 ANIBusinessWire India When investing in fixed deposits, investors need to invest a lump sum amount in a single go. However, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers Systema...

Wabag wins prestigious Global Water Award for project in Chennai

Water technology major Va Tech Wabag has won the prestigious Global Water Award for its 45 million litres a day tertiary treatment reverse osmosis TTRO plant at Koyambedu in Chennai. The plant bagged the distinction award under wastewater p...

SSR death case: Late actor's friend, cook arrive at DRDO guest house for questioning

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj on Monday arrived at the DRDO guest house for questioning, where the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI team probing the actors death case, is staying. Another team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020