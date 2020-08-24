Left Menu
Development News Edition

Geelani's family urges people not to circulate unconfirmed info about his health, political opinion

The family of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday appealed to people, including journalists, not to circulate any unconfirmed information about his health condition or political opinion as it was taking a "heavy toll" on their personal and domestic lives.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:07 IST
Geelani's family urges people not to circulate unconfirmed info about his health, political opinion

The family of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday appealed to people, including journalists, not to circulate any unconfirmed information about his health condition or political opinion as it was taking a "heavy toll" on their personal and domestic lives. In a statement issued in the names of his two sons -- Nayeem and Naseem Geelani, the family gave enough indication that they should be spared from any controversial comments as it was affecting the health of the ailing separatist leader as well.

"Past few months have been very hard for all of us. On one hand we are busy dealing with his (Geelani) health condition and we have been consumed physically as well as mentally. On the other hand, continuously dragging the family into his political affairs has taken a heavy toll on our personal and as well as domestic life," the statement read. Geelani announced his resignation from the hardline faction of the Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of 16 separatist organisations, following differences with the faction's Pakistan-based unit after his nominee Abdullah Geelani was not accepted as the president.

The sons said people with vested interests have launched a vicious campaign to malign the image of Geelani. "Repeated and fabricated letters in his name, posts, comments and imaginary stories are disturbing and affecting his health very badly. We appeal to all including those in the media fraternity or otherwise not to circulate any information about his health, and similarly, any communication of political nature on his behalf without his representative's authentication," they said.

For his resignation, the 90-year-old separatist leader, who was also a three-time MLA from Sopore in north Kashmir, had also cited differences with other members of the amalgam on the course of action adopted by them post-abrogation of Article 370 last year..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to pay more than $110 million in back taxes in France

Facebooks French subsidiary has agreed to pay more than 100 million euros 118 million in back taxes, including a penalty, after a ten-year audit of its accounts by French tax authorities, the company said on Monday. France, which is pushing...

Berlinale 2021 to be physical event, acting awards go gender neutral

In an avant garde move, Berlinale festival directors on Monday announced the 2021 edition of the movie gala will be merging the performance awards, paving the way for a gender neutral category. Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, direct...

World News Roundup: Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning; New Zealand shooter emotionless as victims' families address sentencing hearing and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning, says GermanyGermany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic...

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine candidateCatalent Inc said on Monday it will manufacture active ingredient for AstraZeneca Plc and the University of O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020