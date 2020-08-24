Left Menu
Twitter flags Trump's 'misleading' tweet on drop boxes

The US president tweeted on Sunday that postal voting could encourage fraud and puts users at risk of contracting coronavirus. "So now the Democrats are using mail drop boxes, which are a voter-security disaster.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:42 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Twitter has hidden a tweet by US President Donald Trump criticizing the promotion of drop boxes by Democrats as an option for voters, saying it contained "misleading claims" that could "dissuade voters" ahead of the November election. The US president tweeted on Sunday that postal voting could encourage fraud and puts users at risk of contracting coronavirus.

"So now the Democrats are using mail drop boxes, which are a voter-security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them? Are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not COVID sanitized - a big fraud," Trump wrote. The social media giant said the tweet made "misleading health claims".

"We placed a public interest notice on this tweet for violating our civic-integrity policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting," it said. Users must click past a message from Twitter to see the president's tweet. Users are unable to like or comment on the post, Fox News reported.

The same post remains available on Facebook, with no warning, but includes a link to additional voting information. Trump and Twitter have long had a contentious relationship.

In May, Twitter flagged a tweet by President Trump for the first time, for glorifying violence. And in June, another of his tweets was deemed to have violated rules against abusive behavior. In August, Twitter froze the official Trump campaign account until it removed a post that contained "harmful COVID misinformation", leading the president to say that he was being unfairly censored.

Trump has issued an executive order that could remove some of social media platforms' liability protections if they engage in "selective censorship" harmful to national discourse. Trump's executive order came shortly after Twitter attached Fact-check warnings to some of the president's tweets.

