Congress high command lacks courage to hear truth: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the high command of Congress party does not have the courage to hear the truth. He said that if someone disagrees with them, they think they are "traitors."

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:59 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the high command of Congress party does not have the courage to hear the truth. He said that if someone disagrees with them, they think they are "traitors." "Many leaders of Congress wrote a letter to madam Sonia Gandhi demanding full-time party chief so Yuvraj got upset and said that all of them have colluded with BJP. Has Kapil Sibal colluded with BJP? Has Gulam Nabi Azad colluded with BJP? Congress leaders and high command do not have the courage to listen to the truth. If someone opposes something, they can't tolerate it and call them traitors."

"The one who does bootlicking is faithful and the one who speaks the truth is traitor," added Chouhan. Chouhan's comment came after over 20 Congress leaders wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi in which they suggested sweeping changes in the working of the party including full-time and effective leadership, elections to Congress Working Committee and a collective institutional leadership mechanism to guide the revival of the party.

Sonia Gandhi has been interim chief of the party for over a year after Rahul Gandhi stepped down in 2019 after the second successive debacle of Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha. Sonia Gandhi had earlier been party chief for nearly 19 years. (ANI) Attacking the Congress party, the chief minister said Madhya Pradesh is our temple and people living in this state are our God.

"I am not like Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh. Madhya Pradesh is our temple and people living here are our God and the priest of this public is Shivraj Singh Chouhan," he said. "We will take this state to the whole new level of development and no district will be left behind in terms of development. I will not cry like Kamal Nath that I don't have money," added Chouhan. (ANI)

