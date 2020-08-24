Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNS workers damage furniture at MSEDCL office

Activists of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday created ruckus and damaged furniture at the office the State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) at Ambad in Jalna district over "inflated" power bills, police said. MNS had held protests at many places in the state over inflated power bills received by lakhs of people during the lockdown period.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:05 IST
MNS workers damage furniture at MSEDCL office

Activists of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday created ruckus and damaged furniture at the office the State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) at Ambad in Jalna district over "inflated" power bills, police said. One person was arrested and seven others booked in connection with the incident.

An official said a delegation of some MNS activists met MSEDCL officials earlier in the day to discuss the issue. "However, disagreement between two sides over some issues resulted into the incident," the official said.

Police inspector Anirudhha Nandedkar said one person has been arrested. MNS had held protests at many places in the state over inflated power bills received by lakhs of people during the lockdown period.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt should be less litigious with industry, says Sunil Mittal

Telecom major Bharti Airtels Chairman Sunil Mittal on Monday said the government should be less litigious with the industry. He said the Supreme Court order on the adjusted gross revenue AGR issue, which has come as a result of a government...

California braces for more lightning as wildfires kill 7

California braced for more lightning storms on Monday that could supercharge massive wildfires burning across an area three times the size of Los Angeles.The worst of the wildfires, including the second and third largest in California histo...

100 more test positive for COVID-19 in HP, tally climbs to 5,102

Himachal Pradesh recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the states tally to 5,102, officials said. A total of 123 people also recovered from the contagious respiratory disease, they said.Of the new cases, 30 were reported from ...

Phase 2 trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate set to begin from Tuesday

New Delhi, Aug 24 PTI&#160;The phase 2 human clinical trial of the&#160;Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate&#160;by Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII&#160;is set to begin from Tuesday. The observer-blind, randomised controlled study to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020