MNS workers damage furniture at MSEDCL office

Activists of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday created ruckus and damaged furniture at the office the State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) at Ambad in Jalna district over "inflated" power bills, police said. One person was arrested and seven others booked in connection with the incident.

An official said a delegation of some MNS activists met MSEDCL officials earlier in the day to discuss the issue. "However, disagreement between two sides over some issues resulted into the incident," the official said.

Police inspector Anirudhha Nandedkar said one person has been arrested. MNS had held protests at many places in the state over inflated power bills received by lakhs of people during the lockdown period.