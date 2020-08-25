I am BJP worker, won't comment on Congress' affairs: Scindia
BJP MP and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday refused to comment on the current leadership churn in the grand old party. "It is the internal matter of the Congress and I would not like to comment on it. I am a BJP worker and commenting on internal affairs of any other political party would not be appropriate," the Guna royal told reporters after visiting the residence of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh) founder K B Hedgewarin Mahal area here in Maharashtra.
Scindia, who arrived in Nagpur this morning, said Hedgewar's residence is a place of inspiration for people. "Dr Hedgewar formed the organisation (RSS) which is dedicated to the nation. This residence is a place of inspiration for people who visit it. This place emits energy towards the cause of the nation," the Rajya Sabha MP said.
Scindia's exit from the Congress in March this year with over 20 MLAs, led to the collapse of Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and enabled the BJP's return to power. The Congress is currently in turmoil over a letter written by some veterans demanding a "visible and full-time leadership".
As the letter triggered speculations, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party's interim president and effect necessary organisational changes while an AICC session will be called at the earliest to start the process of electing a new chief..
