Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's Rouhani: Talks possible if U.S. returns to 2015 nuclear deal

In response to what Washington calls its “maximum pressure” campaign to force Iran to negotiate a new deal, Tehran has breached key limits on nuclear activity imposed by the 2015 accord, under which the Islamic Republic accepted curbs on its uranium enrichment program in return for relief from sanctions. Trump has pledged to strike a new deal - under which he would seek stricter limits on enrichment, an end to Tehran's ballistic missile program and involvement in various Middle East conflicts - within weeks if he wins re-election in November.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:52 IST
Iran's Rouhani: Talks possible if U.S. returns to 2015 nuclear deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

If the United States wants an agreement with Iran, it must first come back to Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers that Washington abandoned two years ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday. "Washington's maximum pressure policy on Iran has failed 100%...If Washington wants an agreement with us, then they should apologise for exiting the deal and return to it," Rouhani told a televised news conference.

Long-tense relations between the two adversaries have almost come to blows since 2018 when U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the deal reached by his predecessor Barack Obama and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy. In response to what Washington calls its "maximum pressure" campaign to force Iran to negotiate a new deal, Tehran has breached key limits on nuclear activity imposed by the 2015 accord, under which the Islamic Republic accepted curbs on its uranium enrichment program in return for relief from sanctions.

Trump has pledged to strike a new deal - under which he would seek stricter limits on enrichment, an end to Tehran's ballistic missile program and involvement in various Middle East conflicts - within weeks if he wins re-election in November. "Trump has been talking a lot ... The next president, whether it is Trump or someone else, must adopt a different approach towards Iran," Rouhani said.

In response to U.S. sanctions, Tehran has breached key limits on nuclear activity imposed by the 2015 accord. Last week the United States moved to reinstate global U.N. sanctions on Iran, including an arms embargo, arguing Tehran was in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago.

Council members France, Britain and Germany (E3), which along with Russia and China remain in the accord, have dismissed the move as void given Washington's departure from the deal and said it was harming efforts to restrain Iran's nuclear activity. But France's foreign minister, echoing the stance of Britain and Germany, told his Iranian counterpart that Paris was worried about the impact of the arms embargo expiring in October.

"The minister reiterated our concern about Iran's destabilizing activities and the consequences of the expiration of the...embargo on conventional arms, and told him of the E3's determination to seek solutions preserving security and regional stability," ministry deputy spokesman Francois Delmas said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Iran's arch-enemy in the Middle East, urged Britain to join the U.S. bid to reimpose U.N. sanctions during a visit by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to Jerusalem.

"Look at Iran's aggression today, without a nuclear weapon. What a huge danger Iran would be to the entire world if it did get a nuclear weapon," Netanyahu told Raab, according to a statement released by the premier's office. Iran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Compile list of migrant workers who have got work under 100- day employment-generation scheme: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked top officials to compile a complete list of migrant workers, who returned home due to COVID-19 pandemic, and are working under 100-day employment generation programme of the govern...

WHO says reports of Hong Kong man infected twice by coronavirus

The World Health Organization says reports that a Hong Kong man became infected twice with the coronavirus provide important information for scientists studying immunity and developing a vaccine. A spokeswoman for the U.N. health agency sai...

RS Ethics Committee authorises 2 officers to receive complaints against members

In order to make the process more proactive, the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha has authorised two officers of the RS Secretariat to receive complaints of alleged misconduct and violation of code of conduct against the members, oficials sa...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The pandemic is still expanding but the rise in cases and deaths has slowed globally, the World Health Organization WHO said, while a Hong Kong man and two European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the virus, raising co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020