Panchayats: Haryana govt to table 'right to recall' bill in assembly, Dy CM Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said a bill will be tabled in the monsoon session of the state assembly, empowering people to recall elected representatives of panchayat bodies if they lose their confidence.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said a bill will be tabled in the monsoon session of the state assembly, empowering people to recall elected representatives of panchayat bodies if they lose their confidence. The monsoon session of the state assembly is set to begin on Wednesday. Chautala told reporters that his government will make efforts that there is a discussion on the bill in the House before it is passed.

Chautala, who is also the state panchayats minister, said former Deputy PM Devi Lal had a dream that there should be a "right to recall" in the panchayati raj system if elected representatives lose people's confidence and fail to come up to their minimum expectations. The BJP government in its previous tenure had introduced the qualification criteria for candidates contesting the panchayat elections. Chautala, whose party JJP is a coalition partner of the BJP, said the "right to recall" provision will be implemented after the upcoming panchayat polls, which are due shortly. Chautala said if a panchayat member misuses his position or fails to meet expectations, people will have the right to recall him after "one-year tenure by voting for a candidate of their choice".

Chautala said the government will also introduce a bill to give 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the state's youth. When asked that a proposed ordinance on it had failed to get the governor's assent, Chautala said, "We have requested the governor that we are withdrawing the ordinance and replacing it with a bill." Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya had recently sent the ordinance approved by the Haryana government for the president's consideration.

Chautala said the bill to reserve 50 per cent posts in panchayat bodies for women will also be presented in the House. Once this bill is passed, not only will it open new doors for the women in rural areas but also provide a platform to them to prove themselves, he said.

