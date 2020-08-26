Tarun Gogoi tests positive for COVID-19
Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi has tested positive for coronavirus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:43 IST
Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi has tested positive for coronavirus. "I have been tested Covid 19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during Last few days they should go for Covid test immediately," Gogoi tweeted.
Several leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, DK Shivakumar and PC Sharma have tested positive for the virus. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 32-lakh mark with 67,151 new cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).The overall coronavirus count reached 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated and 59,449 deaths. (ANI)
