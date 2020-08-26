Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mike Pence to make case for Trump re-election in Republican convention star turn

Trump plans to speak before a large crowd on the White House South Lawn on Thursday, the convention's last day. Trump is trailing Biden in opinion polls and Republicans are hoping he will get a boost from a convention that is highlighting his re-election themes of "law and order" and a soaring economy before the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:31 IST
Mike Pence to make case for Trump re-election in Republican convention star turn
File photo

Vice President Mike Pence takes center stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday to make the case that his boss, President Donald Trump, will bring the U.S. economy back to its pre-pandemic heights if given four more years in office.

Pence, who will be renominated as Trump's running mate after on-and-off speculation that he would be dropped from the ticket, is the highest ranking official to address the four-day convention aside from the president, who has made appearances each day. His speech is expected to highlight the administration's record as well as goals for a second term. The former Indiana governor has served as a loyal - critics would say too loyal - lieutenant to Trump, a former New York businessman and reality television star who had no governing experience when he became president in January 2017.

The vice president, a conservative Christian, served as a key connector between Trump and evangelical voters, a powerful and influential part of the Republican political base. But he has also become, along with Trump, the face of the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 177,000 people in the United States and put tens of millions of Americans out of work. Pence leads the White House coronavirus task force.

A White House official said Pence would not shy away from speaking about the virus and the administration's work to tackle it. He is proud of that work, said the official, who noted that Pence's appointment to lead the effort showed Trump's confidence in him. Another official said Pence would offer an optimistic vision for the country in his speech, while also providing a contrast with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees in the Nov. 3 election, who at their own party convention last week warned the country against returning Trump to the White House.

Despite the promise of an upbeat message, the first two days of the Republican gathering were peppered with ominous predictions of radical socialism and chaos if Democrats win the White House. First lady Melania Trump struck a more compassionate note on Tuesday night in her address from the White House Rose Garden, acknowledging the suffering from the pandemic as well as the harsh reality of racial unrest. Trump plans to speak before a large crowd on the White House South Lawn on Thursday, the convention's last day.

Trump is trailing Biden in opinion polls and Republicans are hoping he will get a boost from a convention that is highlighting his re-election themes of "law and order" and a soaring economy before the coronavirus outbreak. Pence plans to speak from Baltimore's Fort McHenry, the inspiration for the U.S. national anthem "The Star-Spangled Banner," providing a patriotic landmark as a backdrop and allowing space for an outdoor live audience. Both parties' conventions have been dramatically scaled back, taking place mostly virtually and without large live audiences to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Other speakers scheduled on Wednesday include second lady Karen Pence, Senators Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Joni Ernst of Iowa, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and Kellyanne Conway, who announced earlier this week that she would be stepping down as White House adviser.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Cycling-Coronavirus resurgence in France casts shadow on the Tour

Whether the Tour de France will celebrate a winner this year is anyones guess as the worlds greatest cycling race starts in Nice on Saturday amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19.New coronavirus cases have been rising at an alarming rate ...

UK crime agency recovers properties worth 17 million pounds after Pakistani drugs gang bust

The UKs National Crime Agency NCA on Wednesday released details of the recovery of 59 properties worth an estimated 17 million pounds following an eight-year investigation to bust a Pakistani drugs gang operating out of the West Midlands re...

Except final semester, other exams cancelled: TN CM

Except the final semester, other examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students are cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday. Except the final semester exams, stude...

Lubrizol, Prince Pipes collaborate to retail FlowGuard Plus products in India

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, manufacturers of CPVC compound, and Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd on Wednesday signed an agreement for manufacturing and sale of Prince FlowGuard Plus CPVC pipes and fittings in the country. Beginning September,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020