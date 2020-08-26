Left Menu
Development News Edition

23 MLAs, ministers tested COVID positive: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said 23 MLAs and ministers are coronavirus positive with just two days to go before the state assembly session. Arora said he also contacted Akali legislator Gurpartap Singh Wadala and gave him the same suggestion. The session of 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on August 28.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:57 IST
23 MLAs, ministers tested COVID positive: Punjab CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said 23 MLAs and ministers are coronavirus positive with just two days to go before the state assembly session. Three of the 23 MLAs are cabinet ministers. Another minister who had tested positive earlier has recovered.

The chief minister gave the number during a video conference with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had held a virtual meeting with CMs of opposition-ruled states to discuss a range of issues faced by them. "As of today, two days before the scheduled Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, 23 ministers/MLAs were COVID positive," said the CM according to an official release.

"If this is the state of the legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation on the ground is," he said. Referring to the JEE-NEET exam, the CM said during the virtual meeting the scenario is not conducive to hold it. Among the 23 MLAs who contracted the infection so far, 13 are from the Congress, six from the Shiromani Akali Dal and three from the AAM Aadmi Party , officials said on Wednesday evening. Prominent among the 13 ruling party MLAs are Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sunder Sham Arora (all three ministers), Hardial Kamboj, Pargat Singh, Madan Lal Jalalpur and Ajaib Singh Bhatti. Six Akali legislators infected with contagion are Manpreet Singh Ayali, N K Sharma, Rozy Barkandi, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal and Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra. Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Kulwant Singh Pandori and Principal Budh Ram of the AAP also contracted the infection, they said. Besides, one AAP legislator Nazar Singh Manshahia, who had joined the Congress last year, also tested positive. Last month, Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa was found infected with the infection but now he has recovered.

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Aman Arora on Wednesday raised questions over the test report of his party MLA Manjit Singh Bilaspur. He claimed that Bilaspur told him that the health authorities first informed him that he has tested negative but later he was declared coronavirus positive. Arora said Bilaspur was part of the AAP MLAs' meeting held on Tuesday to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.

He asked whether Bilaspur was declared coronavirus positive under a "conspiracy" by the government in order to ensure other members in the meeting go into mandatory one-week isolation. Arora said he asked Bilaspur to get himself tested from a private lab for a re-check. Arora said he also contacted Akali legislator Gurpartap Singh Wadala and gave him the same suggestion.

The session of 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on August 28. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh had made coronavirus negative test report mandatory for legislators and officials to attend the session.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh records 167 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Chandigarhs COVID-19 tally rose to 3,376 on Wednesday with 167 more people testing positive for the disease, while the toll climbed to 41 as one more patient died, a medical bulletin said. Two children aged three were among the fresh cases,...

Pravin Tambe becomes first Indian to play CPL

Spinner Pravin Tambe on Wednesday became the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League CPL. The 48-year-old has achieved the feat as was named in Trinbago Knight Riders TKRs starting XI against St Lucia Zouks as one of three spin...

U.S. troops injured in interaction with Russian forces in Syria, U.S. officials say

A small number of U.S. troops were injured during an interaction with Russian forces in Syria, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday.While such interactions between American and Russian forces are not rare, the incident highlights th...

Byju's raises Rs 908.9 cr from DST Global

Indias largest edu-tech company Byjus is raising about Rs 909 crore in funding from billionaire Yuri Milner-led DST Global, according to regulatory documents. According to the documents filed with the Corporate Affairs Ministry by Byjus, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020