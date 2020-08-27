Left Menu
FACTBOX-America as "land of heroes": Quotes from Day 3 of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence will make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention that resumed on Wednesday. Following are quotes from speeches as well as excerpts of prepared remarks selected and provided by the Republican Party in advance of the night's events, most of which have been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 07:04 IST
FACTBOX-America as "land of heroes": Quotes from Day 3 of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence will make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention that resumed on Wednesday.

Following are quotes from speeches as well as excerpts of prepared remarks selected and provided by the Republican Party in advance of the night's events, most of which have been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic. MIKE PENCE (in prepared remarks):

"When you consider their agenda, it's clear: Joe Biden would be nothing more than a Trojan horse for a radical left. The choice in this election has never been clearer and the stakes have never been higher. Last week, Joe Biden said democracy is on the ballot, but the truth is ... our economic recovery is on the ballot, law and order is on the ballot. But so are things far more fundamental and foundational to our country." "It's not so much whether America will be more conservative or more liberal, more Republican or more Democrat. The choice in this election is whether America remains America."

"It's whether we will leave to our children and our grandchildren a country grounded in our highest ideals of freedom, free markets, and the unalienable right to life and liberty - or whether we will leave to our children and grandchildren a country that is fundamentally transformed into something else." "Joe Biden says America is systemically racist. And that law enforcement in America has a quote, 'implicit bias' against minorities. And when asked whether he'd support cutting funding to law enforcement, and he replied, 'Yes, absolutely.'"

"The hard truth is ... you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America." "President Donald Trump believes in America and the goodness of the American people, the boundless potential of every American to live out their dreams in freedom. Every day, President Trump has been fighting to protect the promise of America. Every day, our President has been fighting to expand the reach of the American Dream."

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM: “I believe America is an exceptional nation founded on three principles: equality, freedom and opportunity. But today our founding principles are under attack."

"It took 244 years to build this great nation, flaws and all. But we stand to lose it in a tiny fraction of that time if we continue down the path taken by the Democrats and their radical supporters." MARSHA BLACKBURN, U.S. SENATOR FROM TENNESSEE:

"Tonight, I want to talk to you about another kind of hero. The kind Democrats don’t recognize, because they don’t fit into their narrative. I’m talking about the heroes of our law enforcement and armed services. Leftists try to turn them into villains. They want to ‘cancel’ them. But I’m here to tell you these heroes can’t be canceled." KEITH KELLOGG, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER TO VICE PRESIDENT PENCE:

“Ask yourself, has this president kept his promises … to keep us out of needless conflicts and to pursue ending wars without end? Has he defended your interests in renegotiating trade deals that previously hurt Americans and our national security? Has he fulfilled his commander in chief role by decisively going after our nation’s enemies? You and I know, the answer is yes.” DAN CRENSHAW, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE FROM TEXAS:

"We need to remind ourselves of heroism really is. Heroism is self-sacrifice. It's not moralizing and lecturing over others when they disagree. Heroism is grace, not perpetual outrage. Heroism is rebuilding our communities, not destroying them. Heroism is renewing faith in the symbols that unite us, not tearing them down." CHEN GUANGCHENG, CHINESE HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST (in prepared remarks):

“The U.S. must use its values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, to gather a coalition of other democracies to stop China’s aggression. President Trump has led on this and we need the other countries to join him in this fight. A fight for our future.” (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Peter Cooney)

FACTBOX-America as "land of heroes": Quotes from Day 3 of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence will make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention that resumed on Wednesday.Following are quotes from speeches as well as excerpts of prepared remarks selecte...

