Lebanon risks disappearing without new government, reforms- French foreign minister

Lebanon risks disappearing without new government, reforms- French foreign ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 27-08-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 11:46 IST
France's foreign minister said on Thursday that Lebanon risked disappearing due to the inaction of its political elite who needed to quickly implement a new government to implement crucial reforms for the country.
"The international community will not sign a blank cheque if the they (Lebanese authorities) don't put in place the reforms. They must do it quickly...because the risk today is the disappearance of Lebanon," Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.
