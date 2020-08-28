Left Menu
This election will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchic agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens." "If the left gains power, they will demolish the suburbs, confiscate your guns, and appoint justices who will wipe away your Second Amendment and other constitutional freedoms." On Joe Biden: "Joe Biden is not a savior of America's soul.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 09:53 IST
FACTBOX-Quotes from last day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Greatness"

President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination on Thursday for a second term with an attack on rival Joe Biden, asserting that a Democratic victory in November would exacerbate the racial strife and coronavirus pandemic besieging the nation.

Following are excerpts from the speeches on the last day of the Republican National Convention, much of which was pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

On the pandemic: "The entire planet has been struck by a new and powerful invisible enemy. Like those brave Americans before us, we are meeting this challenge. We're delivering life-saving therapies. And we'll produce a vaccine before the end of the year, or maybe even sooner."

On the election: "At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas. This election will decide whether we save the American dream, or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny. This election will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchic agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens."

"If the left gains power, they will demolish the suburbs, confiscate your guns, and appoint justices who will wipe away your Second Amendment and other constitutional freedoms." On Joe Biden:

"Joe Biden is not a savior of America's soul. He is the destroyer of America's jobs. And if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness." "Biden is a Trojan horse for socialism. If Joe Biden doesn't have the strength to stand up to wild-eyed Marxists like Bernie Sanders and his fellow radicals ... then how is he ever going to stand up for you? He's not."

On public safety: "Make no mistake, if you give power to Joe Biden, the radical left will defund police departments all across America. They will pass federal legislation to reduce law enforcement nationwide. ... No one will be safe in Biden's America."

IVANKA TRUMP, DAUGHTER OF DONALD TRUMP: "Donald Trump did not come to Washington to win praise from the Beltway elites. Donald Trump came to Washington for one reason and one reason alone, to make America great again."

U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL OF KENTUCKY: "Today's Democratic Party doesn't want to improve life for middle America. They prefer that all of us in flyover country keep quiet. And let them decide how we should live our lives. They want to tell you when you can go to work. When your kids can go to school. They want to tax your job out of existence, and then send you a government check for unemployment. They want to tell you what kind of car you can drive, what sources of information are credible, and even how many hamburgers you can eat."

"I’m immensely proud of the work the Republican Senate has done, acting as a firewall against Nancy Pelosi’s agenda." JEFF VAN DREW, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE FROM NEW JERSEY WHO SWITCHED FROM THE DEMOCRATIC TO THE REPUBLICAN PARTY:

"Joe Biden is being told what to do by the radicals running my former party, the same radicals trying to install him as their puppet president." PATRICK LYNCH, PRESIDENT OF THE NEW YORK CITY POLICE BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION:

"The radical left doesn't really want better policing. They don't really care about making the justice system fairer. What they want is no policing." RUDY GIULIANI, DONALD TRUMP'S PERSONAL LAWYER AND FORMER NEW YORK MAYOR:

"These continuous riots in Democratic cities, gives you a good view of the future under Biden." DAN SCAVINO, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF FOR COMMUNICATIONS:

"While they call it chaos, President Trump calls it change." U.S. HOUSE MINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY OF CALIFORNIA:

"Four years ago, President Trump promised to be your voice. He kept that promise. But there's still so much more to do. The choice before you could not be clearer. Forward in freedom or backward in socialism. Forward in prosperity, or backward in poverty. Forward in personal liberty or backwards in more government control." BEN CARSON, U.S. SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT:

"We have a choice: Do we want big government that controls our lives from cradle to grave? Or do we believe in the power and wisdom of the people and their ability to self-govern with help from a limited federal government?" DANA WHITE, PRESIDENT OF MIXED MARTIAL ARTS PROMOTION COMPANY, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP:

"Make no mistake about it. We still have a long way to go. And that is why we need a leader, with President Trump's unique attributes, at this critical time."

