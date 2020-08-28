Left Menu
PM Modi applauds all worked tirelessly to make PM-JDY success

The Prime Minister said, "Today, six years ago, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched with an ambitious aim of banking the unbanked. This initiative has been a game-changer, serving as the foundation for many poverty alleviation initiatives, benefitting crores of people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:10 IST
PM Modi applauds all worked tirelessly to make PM-JDY success
Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the successful completion of 6 Years of Jan Dhan Yojana. He also applauded all those who have worked tirelessly to make PM-JDY a success.

The Prime Minister said, "Today, six years ago, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched with an ambitious aim of banking the unbanked. This initiative has been a game-changer, serving as the foundation for many poverty alleviation initiatives, benefitting crores of people.

Thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the future of several families has become secure. A high proportion of beneficiaries are from rural areas and are women. I also applaud all those who have worked tirelessly to make PM-JDY a success."

(With Inputs from PIB)

