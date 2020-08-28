Left Menu
France's Macron says he set red lines with Turkey in eastern Mediterranean

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had taken a tough stance over the summer with regard to Turkey's actions in the eastern Mediterranean to set red lines because Ankara respects actions not words. "When it comes to Mediterranean sovereignty, I have to be consistent in deeds and words.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had taken a tough stance over the summer with regard to Turkey's actions in the eastern Mediterranean to set red lines because Ankara respects actions not words.

"When it comes to Mediterranean sovereignty, I have to be consistent in deeds and words. I can tell you that the Turks only consider and respect that. If you say words that are not followed by acts ... What France did this summer was important: it's a red line policy. I did it in Syria."

Tensions between Turkey and France have escalated in recent months with Paris backing Greece, which is at odds with Turkey over the rights to potential hydrocarbon resources in the area, based on conflicting claims over the extent of their continental shelves.

