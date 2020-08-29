Olympics-Inspection head Coates praises Abe for Tokyo preparedness
Influential Olympics official John Coates praised Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday for his work in getting Tokyo ready for the now delayed 2020 Olympic Games and said he was personally disappointed to see him forced to step down.Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 29-08-2020 05:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 05:52 IST
Influential Olympics official John Coates praised Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday for his work in getting Tokyo ready for the now delayed 2020 Olympic Games and said he was personally disappointed to see him forced to step down. Abe, 65, announced his resignation due to poor health on Friday.
Australia's Coates heads up the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Games, which were postponed until 2021 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. "This is disappointing news from a professional and personal perspective," Coates said in a statement. "With his government's firm commitment, the Tokyo Olympic Games Organising Committee's readiness to host the Olympic Games was quite extraordinary. Japan was ready, but due to COVID we now look to next year.
"His support has been enormous." Abe was also praised by the IOC and International Paralympic Committee.
ALSO READ
Melting 'frozen memories,' AI helps Japanese recall war days
Japan's Ootoya allies with food delivery firm amid hostile bid
In this Indian village, children speak Japanese
POLL-Pandemic to hit Japan's economy more than expected, U.S.-China tension adds to concerns
Japan dining chain Ootoya ties up with online grocer amid hostile bid