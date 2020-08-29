Left Menu
Freedom of expression under threat, democracy being destroyed: Sonia Gandhi

In a veiled attack at the BJP-led central government, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that freedom of expression is under threat and democracy is being destroyed.

29-08-2020
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi speaking at the event on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

In a veiled attack at the BJP-led central government, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that freedom of expression is under threat and democracy is being destroyed. Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of new Assembly building of Chhattisgarh, Gandhi alleged that "powers" that want people to fight are spreading poison of hatred in the country.

"Powers that want people to fight are spreading poison of hatred in the country. Freedom of expression is under threat and democracy is being destroyed. They want India's people, our tribals, women, youth to keep their mouths shut. 'Vo desh ka muh bandh rakhna chahte hain' (They want to keep people's mouths shut)," she said. "None of our ancestors, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar, would have imagined that our country would be facing such a tough situation after 75 years of independence when our democracy and Constitution are under threat," she added. (ANI)

Gandhi also heaped praises on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for launching welfare-oriented schemes saying that the state government is taking care of people. (ANI)

