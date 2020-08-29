Delhi BJP hails decision to resume metro services from Sept 7
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Centre to start the metro in a phased manner from September 7.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:46 IST
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Centre to start the metro in a phased manner from September 7. Gupta said people in Delhi were facing a lot of difficulties due to suspension of metro services.
The services were suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "We welcome the decision to run the metro from September 7. People in Delhi were facing a lot of difficulties due to the closure of the metro. I appeal to the people of the national capital that they travel in the metro keeping guidelines COVID-19 in mind," Gupta told ANI.
He said limited school going activities for children from Class 9 to 12 will also start soon so that children can get a better education and ritten permission of parents will be required for this. Gupta said the life has to get back to normal slowly. The Home Ministry on Saturday issued COVID-19 guidelines for Unlock 4 and said metro services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 and SOPs will be issued. (ANI)
