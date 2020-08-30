CM Amarinder Singh slams Cong MP for attempting to rake up alleged scholarship scam, demanding resignation of Punjab minister

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has slammed Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for attempting to rake up the issue of alleged Rs 55.71 crore scholarship scam and for demanding the resignation of Cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. Reacting to Bajwa's demand for the resignation of Dharamsot in the alleged scam, Singh in a statement on Saturday said that the Rajya Sabha MP was behaving like an Opposition leader whose only agenda was to attack the government on any and every issue.

Clearly Bajwa has a hidden agenda, said the Chief Minister, adding that the MP's slew of recent anti-party actions had exposed his intent to undermine the Congress in Punjab, where it was on a very strong footing. He also recalled that Bajwa had himself faced serious accusations and allegations as PWD minister between 2002 and 2007, including those relating to irregularities in the purchase of bitumen worth crores of rupees and added that just like then he would not let unsubstantiated and unproven allegations to dictate his actions in the present case too, even if his own party MP was joining forces with the Opposition on the issue. (ANI)