Left Menu
Development News Edition

J'khand releases Sakshi Maharaj within 24 hours of placing him under home quarantine

The MP from Unnao seat in Uttar Pradesh was "forcibly" placed under 14-day home quarantine at Shanti Bhavan Ashram here for allegedly not intimating the state administration about his arrival to the district to take part in a program. The state government had "come under pressure" to release him from home quarantine, official sources said.

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:41 IST
J'khand releases Sakshi Maharaj within 24 hours of placing him under home quarantine
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter @drsakshimaharaj

The Jharkhand government on Sunday released BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj within 24 hours of placing him under home quarantine for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols, officials said. The MP from Unnao seat in Uttar Pradesh was "forcibly" placed under 14-day home quarantine at Shanti Bhavan Ashram here for allegedly not intimating the state administration about his arrival to the district to take part in a program.

The state government had "come under pressure" to release him from home quarantine, official sources said. "The MP had tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday.

He was released from quarantine as per the state government's orders. He is free to go anywhere he wants," Giridih Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha said. Maharaj left Giridih for Dhanbad to take a train to New Delhi.

"Several politicians are prejudiced. Yesterday, the administration had stopped me so I stayed back. Now, they have permitted me to go, so I am leaving," he said. The administration had on Saturday sealed the borders of the district and put up barricades after it came to know that Maharaj had visited Giridih without intimating it and was leaving.

A team headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prerna Dixit followed the MP and stopped him at a barricade in Pirtand police station area before placing him under home quarantine. Maharaj had said he had come to meet his 97-year-old ailing mother and claimed that he had informed the chief secretary about it.

The chief secretary had rejected the MP's application to visit Giridih but had not informed either him or the district administration, the official sources said. "If the administration had rejected Maharaj's application, it should have informed him. Such behavior with an MP is uncalled for. The state government realized its mistake and released him otherwise the BJP was planning to launch an agitation," state BJP president Deepak Prakash said.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

France: Mali junta's timeline 'out of the question'

Frances defence minister is pressing Malis military junta to return the country to civilian rule within months, saying Sunday that the three-year timeline proposed by the coup leaders is out of the question. The comments came hours after th...

Pak, Afghan officials to meet on Monday in Kabul to strengthen bilateral ties

Senior officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold talks in Kabul on Monday under a bilateral arrangement to improve cooperation in different fields, the Foreign Office here said on Sunday. Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood wi...

Manoj Tiwari tunes into Mann Ki Baat from riot-hit Chand Bagh, pledges to heal ‘social divisions'

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Sunday tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat radio programme from Chand Bagh, one of the hotspots of communal violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year, pledging to repair the social divisions in the ...

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL47 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Three LeT militants, ASI killed in J-K encounter Srinagar Three Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT militants and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020