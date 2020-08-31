JD-U's Harivansh likely to be re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
Janata Dal (U) MP Harivansh is likely to be re-elected for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha on September 14, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, sources said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:00 IST
By Amit Kumar Janata Dal (U) MP Harivansh is likely to be re-elected for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha on September 14, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, sources said.
The monsoon session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin from September 14 is slated to conclude on October 1. The election for the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha is expected to be on the agenda of the House on the first day. As per the notification from Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the nomination filing process will begin from September 7. The last date for filing the nomination is September 11.
As the ruling NDA alliance is trying for unanimous election for Deputy Chairman, JDU MP Harivansh likely to be elected again, sources told ANI. Sources also informed that the BJP led NDA alliance will speak to all political parties with representation in Rajya Sabha and try to build consensus for the election.
The first preference of the NDA for the Deputy Chairman post is likely to be the second time MP Harivansh as he is being widely appreciated, across the party lines, for running the Rajya Sabha for the last 2 years. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harivansh
- Rajya Sabha
- Parliament
- JDU
- NDA
- BJP
ALSO READ
Monsoon Session of Parliament to witness many first-time measures in view of COVID-19
RS Chairman directs full preparedness by third week of August for Monsoon session of Parliament
Fire incident reported at Parliament Annexe building
10th session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile postponed
Fire breaks out on sixth floor of Parliament annexe building