Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow police open criminal case after anti-Kremlin blogger badly beaten

The 22-year-old student, who was a leading figure in large anti-government protests last year, was taken to hospital late on Sunday after being assaulted by two people outside his apartment in western Moscow, his allies said on social media. They published pictures of his bloodied face covered in bruises and gashes.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:24 IST
Moscow police open criminal case after anti-Kremlin blogger badly beaten
Representative image

Moscow police opened a criminal inquiry on Monday after anti-Kremlin opposition activist and political blogger Yegor Zhukov was beaten and left bloodied outside his home at the weekend. The 22-year-old student, who was a leading figure in large anti-government protests last year, was taken to hospital late on Sunday after being assaulted by two people outside his apartment in western Moscow, his allies said on social media.

They published pictures of his bloodied face covered in bruises and gashes. He was among more than 1,000 people detained in Moscow in July 2019 in one of the biggest crackdowns on anti-Kremlin demonstrators in recent years. He and other protesters had taken to the streets to call for free elections.

A Russian court last year found him guilty of inciting extremism on his YouTube channel and banned him from using the Internet for two years, a move he decried as politically motivated. The Moscow police force said it was seeking to identify and detain Zhukov's assailants, who his allies said had fled the scene of the attack on scooters. If convicted of assault, Zhukov's attackers could face up to two years in jail.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he hoped Zhukov's attackers would be found and punished. Peter Stano, a spokesman for the European Commission, condemned the attack on Zhukov at a news briefing in Brussels.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and we expect that those responsible for this brutal and cowardly attack will be brought to justice as soon as possible," said Stano. He said it looked to be part of what he called "a very negative trend on human rights in Russia" and attacks on people who expressed dissenting views.

Zhukov said on Sunday that due to his Kremlin opposition activities he he was expelled last week from the Moscow university where he had been studying. Another Russian opposition activist, Alexei Navalny, remains in a medically induced coma in a German hospital after what his allies say was a poisoning.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'Passing of an era': President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended his condolences after Congress veteran and Indias former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away at Delhi hospital. Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise i...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Japans Toshimaen amusement park closes after 94 years, to make way for Harry PotterA popular Tokyo amusement park on Monday closed its doors for the last time after being in busin...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kiteA three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet 30 metr...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, ChinaHigh-profile COVID-19 vaccines developed in Russia and China share a potential shortcoming They are based on a common ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020