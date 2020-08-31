"Always admired the way Pranab Mukherjee combined his sharp intellect with hard work": Deve Gowda

Politicians cutting across party lines in Karnataka on Monday condoled the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee, with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda saying that he always admired the way he combined his sharp intellect with hard work. "I am saddened to learn the passing away of former President of India, Mr.Pranab Mukherjee.

We had a long association spanning decades. I had always admired the way he combined his sharp intellect with hard work. May his soul rest in peace," Gowda tweeted.

Mukherjee (84), a Bharat Ratna awardee, died on Monday at an army hospital in New Delhi. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa recalled that in his five decade long political career, Mukherjee had held several key positions, including Defence, Finance, External Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission.

"He was a visionary and is aptly known as one of the best parliamentarians and statesmen of India. He will be remembered by all for his contribution to the development of the country," Yediyurappa said in a statement.

Stating that he was deeply saddened by Mukherjee's demise, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said the nation would always be indebted to him for his contribution as Finance Minister and External Affairs Minister. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressing grief, called Mukherjee a "great soul" and said that his death was an irreparable loss to the country.

Mukharjee was liked by everyone cutting across party lines and his political ideal stands as an example for everyone, he added. State Congress chief D K Shivakumar in a tweet said, "Deeply saddened at the demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri.

Pranab Mukherjee My deepest condolences to his family and innumerable followers. India has lost a statesman whose knowledge of our history, Constitution and laws was unparallelled." BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel too mourned the passing away of the former President.