Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Always admired the way Pranab Mukherjee combined his sharp intellect with hard work": Deve Gowda

Politicians cutting across party lines in Karnataka on Monday condoled the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee, with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda saying that he always admired the way he combined his sharp intellect with hard work.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:58 IST
"Always admired the way Pranab Mukherjee combined his sharp intellect with hard work": Deve Gowda
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Politicians cutting across party lines in Karnataka on Monday condoled the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee, with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda saying that he always admired the way he combined his sharp intellect with hard work. "I am saddened to learn the passing away of former President of India, Mr.Pranab Mukherjee.

We had a long association spanning decades. I had always admired the way he combined his sharp intellect with hard work. May his soul rest in peace," Gowda tweeted.

Mukherjee (84), a Bharat Ratna awardee, died on Monday at an army hospital in New Delhi. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa recalled that in his five decade long political career, Mukherjee had held several key positions, including Defence, Finance, External Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission.

"He was a visionary and is aptly known as one of the best parliamentarians and statesmen of India. He will be remembered by all for his contribution to the development of the country," Yediyurappa said in a statement.

Stating that he was deeply saddened by Mukherjee's demise, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said the nation would always be indebted to him for his contribution as Finance Minister and External Affairs Minister. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressing grief, called Mukherjee a "great soul" and said that his death was an irreparable loss to the country.

Mukharjee was liked by everyone cutting across party lines and his political ideal stands as an example for everyone, he added. State Congress chief D K Shivakumar in a tweet said, "Deeply saddened at the demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri.

Pranab Mukherjee My deepest condolences to his family and innumerable followers. India has lost a statesman whose knowledge of our history, Constitution and laws was unparallelled." BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel too mourned the passing away of the former President.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

ITFC and IsDB to support Institut Pasteur de Dakar’s COVID-19 research program

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC ITFC-IDB.org and the Islamic Development Bank IsDB, are to support Institut Pasteur de Dakar IPD based in Senegal with medical equipment and biomedical research in the fight against ...

'A leader with enormous political prowess': Andhra Governor pays tributes to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

Paying rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away in the national capital on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan called him a leader with enormous political prowess, who was acclaimed for his rol...

Cycling-Ewan outsmarts Bennett to win Tour stage three as Alaphilippe retains lead

Australian Caleb Ewan timed his effort to perfection to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint at the end of a 198-km hilly ride through the Alpine foothills on Monday. Sam Bennett looked in control but the Irishman had...

West accepts Moscow was right to approve COVID vaccine - Russian official

Comments by a senior U.S. official and moves by Britain towards the possible fast-tracking of COVID-19 vaccines show the West now accepts Russia was right to approve a vaccine as early as August, a Russian official said on Monday.Russia gra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020