Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP alleges Cong role in 'dislikes' for Mann Ki Baat video

What is this Turkish obsession, Rahul?" Several Congress handles, representing its state units and other departments, had run a campaign on social media to "dislike" the 'Mann ki Baat' video.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:06 IST
BJP alleges Cong role in 'dislikes' for Mann Ki Baat video
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP said on Monday that over 98 per cent of the 'dislikes' for the YouTube video posted by the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme came from abroad and alleged involvement of the Congress in this

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Over the last 24hrs, there has been a concerted effort to dislike Mann Ki Baat video on YouTube... So low is the Congress on confidence that it has been celebrating it as some sort of conquest! However, data from YouTube suggests that only 2 per cent of those dislikes are from India." He added in another tweet, "The rest 98%, like always, came from outside India!Bots and Twitter accounts from overseas have been consistent feature of the Congress's anti JEE-NEET campaign. There is huge spike in activity by Rahul Gandhi's favourite Turkish bots! What is this Turkish obsession, Rahul?" Several Congress handles, representing its state units and other departments, had run a campaign on social media to "dislike" the 'Mann ki Baat' video.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

ITFC and IsDB to support Institut Pasteur de Dakar’s COVID-19 research program

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC ITFC-IDB.org and the Islamic Development Bank IsDB, are to support Institut Pasteur de Dakar IPD based in Senegal with medical equipment and biomedical research in the fight against ...

'A leader with enormous political prowess': Andhra Governor pays tributes to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

Paying rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away in the national capital on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan called him a leader with enormous political prowess, who was acclaimed for his rol...

Cycling-Ewan outsmarts Bennett to win Tour stage three as Alaphilippe retains lead

Australian Caleb Ewan timed his effort to perfection to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint at the end of a 198-km hilly ride through the Alpine foothills on Monday. Sam Bennett looked in control but the Irishman had...

West accepts Moscow was right to approve COVID vaccine - Russian official

Comments by a senior U.S. official and moves by Britain towards the possible fast-tracking of COVID-19 vaccines show the West now accepts Russia was right to approve a vaccine as early as August, a Russian official said on Monday.Russia gra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020