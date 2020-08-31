Left Menu
BJP's Sambit Patra highlights financial irregularities in Zakir Naik's foundation, Rajiv Gandhi foundation

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) had received a donation from Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and subsequently made a donation to IRF on a separate account of DCB Bank after the former account came under the scanner of the authorities under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:45 IST
BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra speaking to media persons at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) had received a donation from Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and subsequently made a donation to IRF on a separate account of DCB Bank after the former account came under the scanner of the authorities under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). "Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), which is being investigated under PMLA, had on July 8, 2011, donated Rs 50 lakh to RGF. The donation was made from the account number 00120200000126 of DCB Bank. This account has been subsequently seized under PMLA," Patra told reporters here at a press conference.

"Further, Congress party, in July 2016, had made a donation later to IRF from RGF to a separate account of DCB Bank. This account number is 00120200000976. This is worth considering that when one account was seized under PMLA, the transaction was conducted under a separate account," he added. Patra further said that IRF's proceeds of crime under two stamps, Rs 64.86 crore and Rs 75 crore in 2003-04 and 2016-17 respectively, are being investigated under PMLA. This money was transferred to RGF, he added.

The BJP spokesperson further recounted separate instances of donations received by RGF from various entities. "This is in the public domain that how BJP president JP Nadda had made revelations about the money trail of RGF. Mehul Choksi had donated a sum to RGF. He is involved in Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. There is a case going on against him. Gitanjali Infratech Private Limited is a company registered under the name of Mehul Choksi. Under the Gitanjali Group, there is a paper manufacturing firm Naviraj Estates. This organisation donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh on August 29, 2014, to RGF by cheque number 676400," he said.

"Naviraj Estates is owned by Rohan Choksi who is the son of Mehul Choksi. This company showed zero business activity in 2011-12 and 2013-14. Despite that, this company received funds of Rs 47.78 crore and Rs 24.45 lakh in two chunks from Gitanjali Infratech Private Limited. The proceeds of crime were then transferred to RGF by Naviraj Estates," he added. Patra further said: "Thirdly, former CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor had on September 14, 2016, donated a fund of Rs 9,45,000 from Yes Bank's account to RGF. There were kickbacks amounting to Rs 3,557 crores related to Yes Bank. The question is why was the money from Yes Bank diverted to RGF."

"Fourthly, Jignesh Shah who was involved in the NSEL scam is facing a case under PMLA. Financial Technologies India Limited (FTIL) had made a donation of Rs 50 lakh in 2011 to RGF. Proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 5,600 crore were accrued to FTIL," he added. The BJP spokesperson referred to the donation made by GVK Foundation to RGF. It had donated 47 motorised vehicles to RGF between 2010-11 and 2016-17. This is a Rs 700 crore scam and is being investigated by ED and CBI, he added. (ANI)

