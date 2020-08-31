Loss of 'Bhishma Pitamah' of parliamentary politics: Maha Guv

Condolences poured in for former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died in Delhi on Monday, from leaders of various political parties in Maharashtra including NCP president Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Mukherjee, 84, died in an army hospital where he was admitted on August 10.

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee made invaluable contributions to strengthening Parliamentary Democracy in India. In his demise, India has lost a 'Bhishma Pitamah' in parliamentary politics," Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tweeted. He said Mukherjee belonged to the small league of distinguished politicians in the post-Independence India who left their indelible imprint in public life on the dint of "sheer intellect, efficiency, organisational competence, administrative acumen and statesmanship".

Mukherjee enhanced the stature of every position he held in public life, be it as Finance Minister, Defence Minister, House leader or President of India, Koshyari added. "I pay my humble tributes to this great son of India and convey my condolences to members of the bereaved family," he said.

On his part, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray extolled Mukherjee as a "great diplomat" and said he took steps in the national interest although his politics was pro-Congress. The CM also recalled presence of mind of Mukherjee.

"(Late) Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray had openly supported him in the Presidential election. The Shiv Sena chief was of the view that there was a need of an intelligent and experienced personality in the President's House and Pranab Babu would always express gratitude for the same," Thackeray said. He said Mukherjee's influence will remain on Indian politics for a long time.

NCP president Sharad Pawar too heaped praise on his "dear friend" Mukherjee. "He never shunned any responsibility handed to him and worked with sheer determination for the betterment of India.

India has lost an eminent statesman and a valiant son. RIP," the NCP president added. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he was saddened by the demise of the former president who was a Bharat Ratna awardee.

Water Resources Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil described Mukherjee as one of the "finest" leaders of Indian politics, a statesman and a visionary. "His legacy shall be something to cherish forever. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace #PranabMukherjee ji," Patil said on the micro-blogging site.

State Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said Mukherjee's death is an "irreversible loss" to the country. Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, hailed Mukherjee as a "staunch advocate and follower of Gandhian thoughts" and praised him for playing a vital role in bringing in many welfare schemes and economic reforms.

"With his demise we lost a legendary. My humble tributes to this great politician. Deepest condolences to his family and followers," Fadnavis tweeted. The former chief minister said he was "fortunate" to move a resolution in the state Assembly to congratulate him on receiving the Bharat Ratna in 2019.