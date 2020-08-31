Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe says foreign white farmers can apply to get back seized land

Foreign white farmers settled in Zimbabwe whose land was seized under Robert Mugabe can apply to get it back and will be offered land elsewhere if restitution proves impractical, the government said on Monday.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:58 IST
Zimbabwe says foreign white farmers can apply to get back seized land
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@zw_government)

Foreign white farmers settled in Zimbabwe whose land was seized under Robert Mugabe can apply to get it back and will be offered land elsewhere if restitution proves impractical, the government said on Monday. Last month, Zimbabwe agreed to pay $3.5 billion in compensation to local white farmers whose land was forcibly taken by the government to resettle Black families, moving a step closer to resolving one the most divisive policies of the Robert Mugabe era.

Under Zimbabwean laws passed during a short period of opposition government but ignored by Mugabe, foreign white farmers protected by treaties between their governments and Zimbabwe should be compensated for both land and other assets. In that regard, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka said in a joint statement that these farmers should apply for their land back.

That means, in some instances, the government would "revoke the offer letters of resettled (Black) farmers currently occupying those pieces of land and offer them alternative land elsewhere," the ministers said. But removing the Black beneficiaries from the land could prove practically and politically difficult.

"Where the situation presently obtaining on the ground makes it impractical to restore land in this category to its former owners, government will offer the former farm owners alternative land elsewhere as restitution where such land is available," the statement said. The ministers said other white farmers whose land had been earmarked for acquisition by the government but were still on the properties, can apply to lease the land for 99 years, just like their Black counterparts.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the land reform could not be reversed but paying of compensation was key to mending ties with the West. The programme still divides public opinion in Zimbabwe, where the number of white farmers has dropped to just over 200 from 4,500 when land reforms began 20 years ago, according to the predominantly white commercial farmers union.

Opponents see the reforms as a partisan process that left the country struggling to feed itself, but its supporters say it has empowered landless Black people.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

France's new COVID-19 infections shot up by 50% in August

Frances new COVID-19 infections surged by almost 50 in August, which recorded the highest monthly tally since the beginning of the outbreak earlier this year, while hospitalisations for the disease seem to be creeping up again.The countrys ...

Macron arrives in Lebanon after new PM named under French pressure

Frances President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut hours after Lebanese leaders named diplomat Mustapha Adib as the new prime minister on Monday under French pressure, and will press for reforms aimed at dragging the Middle East nation out...

UAE: UN court doesn't have jurisdiction in Qatar dispute

The United Arab Emirates asserted Monday that the U.N.s highest court does not have jurisdiction in a case brought by Qatar alleging discrimination against Qatar and Qatari citizens amid a boycott by four Arab nations. Lawyers for the UAE w...

'Nation mourns one of its worthiest sons': Leaders across party lines condole Mukherjee's death

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum on Monday condoled the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, hailing him as a scholar par excellence who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020