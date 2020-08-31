Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Health Minister slams Akalis for their 'provocative statements encouraging innocent villagers to risk their lives'

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday slammed the Akalis for their "provocative statements encouraging innocent villagers to risk their lives by inciting them against the state government amidst the COVID pandemic".

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:15 IST
Punjab Health Minister slams Akalis for their 'provocative statements encouraging innocent villagers to risk their lives'
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday slammed the Akalis for their "provocative statements encouraging innocent villagers to risk their lives by inciting them against the state government amidst the COVID pandemic". In an official statement, Sidhu expressed shock at the totally irresponsible remarks made by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader amid the "false propaganda" being spread some "anti-social elements" on COVID-19 hospitalization.

"As part of its holistic and focused strategy, the state government was, in fact, itself actively encouraging home isolation to minimise discomfort to the people with mild or no symptoms, with only critical patients required to be admitted in the hospital, the minister pointed out, adding that this was the procedure being followed not just across India but the world over. It was surprising that Cheema seemed to be oblivious of this even though he was a doctor himself," said Sidhu. Patients who could not go for home isolation could avail private services or free Government ones, as per their convenience and affordability, said Sidhu. Given these facts, Cheema's shameless support to the Panchayat resolutions was clearly aimed at misleading and misguiding the people, he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

France's new COVID-19 infections shot up by 50% in August

Frances new COVID-19 infections surged by almost 50 in August, which recorded the highest monthly tally since the beginning of the outbreak earlier this year, while hospitalisations for the disease seem to be creeping up again.The countrys ...

Macron arrives in Lebanon after new PM named under French pressure

Frances President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut hours after Lebanese leaders named diplomat Mustapha Adib as the new prime minister on Monday under French pressure, and will press for reforms aimed at dragging the Middle East nation out...

UAE: UN court doesn't have jurisdiction in Qatar dispute

The United Arab Emirates asserted Monday that the U.N.s highest court does not have jurisdiction in a case brought by Qatar alleging discrimination against Qatar and Qatari citizens amid a boycott by four Arab nations. Lawyers for the UAE w...

'Nation mourns one of its worthiest sons': Leaders across party lines condole Mukherjee's death

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum on Monday condoled the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, hailing him as a scholar par excellence who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020