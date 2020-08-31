Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leaders remember Pranab Mukherjee as India's finest statesman, encyclopedia of politics

Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party chief Sonia Gandhi, condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday, remembering him as India's finest statesman and a visionary leader. AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal on behalf of the party said, "The Congress party condoles the passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:38 IST
Cong leaders remember Pranab Mukherjee as India's finest statesman, encyclopedia of politics
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party chief Sonia Gandhi, condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday, remembering him as India's finest statesman and a visionary leader. Singh said the nation has lost one of its greatest leaders.

"I have learnt with profound sorrow about the passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former president of India. In his death, our country has lost one of its greatest leaders of Independent India. He and I worked very closely in the government of India and I depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs," Singh said in his condolence message. Mukherjee died on Monday in the Army's Research and Referral Hospital here, his son Abhijit said. He was 84.

He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and a health bulletin on Monday morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support. AICC general secretary organization KC Venugopal on behalf of the party said, "The Congress party condoles the passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India. This loss is irreparable. The nation is going to miss him. Congress Party is going to miss him". In a letter to Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha, Sonia Gandhi said his life over the past five decades mirrored 50 years of India's history.

"He brought distinction to every post he held. He established a genuine rapport with colleagues across the political spectrum, and he served our country with the utmost dedication," she said. "Pranab da had been such an integral and prominent part of national life, the Congress party and the central government for over five decades, it is hard to imagine how we can do without his wisdom, experience, sage advice and deep understanding of so many subjects," the party president added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee," he said.

Venugopal said Mukherjee has left an indelible imprint on the politics and life of the nation. "A statesman, leader, parliamentarian and visionary, Mukherjee served in many capacities in the party and the government ministries in his long career of over 50 years." "Known for his elephantine memory and insightful views, he contributed immensely to the Congress Party in various capacities," Venugopal said.

Other Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, also expressed grief over Mukherjee's demise. Patel said Mukherjee was like his elder brother. "His demise has left a permanent vacuum in India's public life. He was an encyclopaedia of Indian politics," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi said the entire nation has suffered an irreparable loss. "Pranab da was a guiding force for the entire Congress family and was an able politician. My deep condolences. May God grant courage to his family in this hour of grief to bear this loss," she tweeted in Hindi.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Passing away of former President Sh Pranab Mukherjee is a great loss to the nation as well as a personal loss to me. Pranab Da was truly a friend, philosopher and guide for me. His contributions to Congress and this nation are unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to his family." Kharge in his letter to Mukherjee's son Abhijit said India has lost one of its greatest leaders and the country mourns losing its worthiest sons who remained rooted to ground irrespective of the high offices he held. Chowdhury described the late leader as an epitome of an institution who during his entire political carrier had been exhausting all his energies for the growth of the nation. The loss of a man of prodigious dimension is simply irretrievable, he said.

"In the Congress tradition, Pranab Ji was the only person at this time with whom there could be a long dialogue on the broader aspects of history, culture and politics. This is an irreparable loss. My humble tributes," former AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said. Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar said Mukherjee was a virtual encyclopedia of the nation's political and parliamentary history and very early in his political life his talents were recognized by Indira Gandhi. "A grateful nation will remember its great son with reverence and gratitude," Kumar said.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

World leaders mourn death of Pranab Mukherjee

Many world leaders on Monday condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee, saying they have lost a true friend who made immense contributions to the strengthening of Indias relations with their countries. The 84-year-old veteran ...

BSF lodges protest with Pak over detection of tunnel in Jammu

The BSF on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan rangers over the detection of a cross-border tunnel along the international border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. A protest note with evidence was also handed over to Pakistani ...

Five Naxals arrested in Jharkhand

Five Naxals were arrested in two separate operations in Jharkhand, police said on Monday. An ultra of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee TPC was arrested from the Balumath area in Latehar district, they said.Acting on a tip-off, Sahendra...

France's new COVID-19 infections shot up by 50% in August

Frances new COVID-19 infections surged by almost 50 in August, which recorded the highest monthly tally since the beginning of the outbreak earlier this year, while hospitalisations for the disease seem to be creeping up again.The countrys ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020