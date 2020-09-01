Left Menu
U.S. announces Taiwan initiative, declassifies documents, citing China pressure The United States said on Monday it was establishing a new bilateral economic dialogue with Taiwan, an initiative it said was aimed at strengthening ties with Taipei and supporting it in the face of increasing pressure from Beijing.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 05:23 IST
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Venezuela pardons dozens of opposition politicians as election nears

Venezuela said on Monday it had pardoned more than 100 opposition politicians, including more than 20 legislators who had been accused of conspiring against President Nicolas Maduro, as the country heads toward parliamentary elections in December. The effort signals that the ruling Socialist Party is seeking to boost participation in the upcoming vote, which part of the opposition had vowed to boycott on the grounds that it is rigged. Macron reassures protesters after meeting Lebanon's symbol of unity, singer Fairouz

French President Emmanuel Macron began his trip to Beirut on Monday by visiting Fairouz, one of the Arab world's most famous singers whose haunting voice has been Lebanon's soundtrack from its glamorous heyday through its conflicts and latest trauma. Anger at Lebanon's political elite over an economic meltdown and this month's devastating port blast was evident as Macron arrived at the home of the 85-year old artist, feted as a national treasure and symbol of peace, transcending factional and sectarian divides in Lebanon and beyond. English schools reopen with pressure on PM Johnson after COVID-19 closure

Schools in England and Wales will finally reopen on Tuesday to all students for a new term after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their closure, leading to cancelled exams and throwing student grades into chaos. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised to get schools back up and running before the summer break, but was forced to shelve those plans, contributing to criticism over how his government has handled education during the crisis. Israel, Hamas agree to restore calm along Gaza border

Palestinian militant groups and Israel agreed to end a weeks-long escalation of unrest along the Israel-Gaza border, Gaza's ruling Islamist group Hamas and Israel said on Monday. Under the deal, brokered by a Qatari envoy, Hamas would end the launching of incendiary balloons, and Israel would end air strikes, said a Palestinian official close to the mediation. London financial district asks if it should remove statues linked to slavery

The United States said on Monday it was establishing a new bilateral economic dialogue with Taiwan, an initiative it said was aimed at strengthening ties with Taipei and supporting it in the face of increasing pressure from Beijing. Washington also said it had declassified six Reagan-era security assurances given to Taiwan, a move analysts said appeared intended to show further support for Taipei. Syria says two killed, seven wounded in Israeli missile attack

A Syrian military source said that an Israeli missile attack on Syria killed two people, injured seven others and caused damage on Monday, state media reported. The state news agency SANA cited the source as saying that Syrian air defences had intercepted most of the Israeli missiles launched from the direction of the Golan Heights toward military sites south of Damascus. Largest faction of Japan's ruling party backs Suga in leadership race: NHK

The largest faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has backed Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga to become the party's leader, giving him overwhelming support among its top brass to become the next prime minister. The leader of the LDP will almost certainly become prime minister because of its majority in the lower house of parliament, replacing Shinzo Abe who on Friday said he was stepping down for health reasons. Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China

High-profile COVID-19 vaccines developed in Russia and China share a potential shortcoming: They are based on a common cold virus that many people have been exposed to, potentially limiting their effectiveness, some experts say. CanSino Biologics' vaccine, approved for military use in China, is a modified form of adenovirus type 5, or Ad5. The company is in talks to get emergency approval in several countries before completing large-scale trials, the Wall Street Journal reported last week. Israeli, U.S. officials land in UAE, Kushner urges Palestinians to negotiate

Senior U.S. and Israeli officials landed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a historic trip to finalise a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state, and they told Palestinians it was now time for them to negotiate peace. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner also said on arrival that Washington could help maintain Israel's military edge while advancing its ties to the UAE, the Arab world's second largest economy and a regional power.

Lawsuit seeks to block Tennessee abortion reversal law

Abortion rights groups on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging a newly enacted Tennessee law that would require women undergoing drug-induced abortions be informed the procedure can be reversed. The complaint is the second legal battle target...

Schools, colleges reopen after months of Covid lockdown in England

Hundreds of thousands of children and young people across England are set to resume their classes at schools and colleges from Tuesday after months of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus since March. The Department for Educat...

Andhra govt's unique solution to provide real time updates to kin of hospitalised COVID patients

The Andhra Pradesh government has devised a unique solution to put at the ease relatives of novel coronavirus patients admitted in COVID wards for treatment. According to the new plan, a relative of the patient will get real-time updates ab...

Ghulam Nabi Azad and some of his group of 23 friends do not want Rahul Gandhi to emerge strong : Shashidhar Reddy

Recalling an incident which took place before the 2012 Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy launched an attack on senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and some of his 23 friends and accused them of not wanting to see ...
