Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghulam Nabi Azad and some of his group of 23 friends do not want Rahul Gandhi to emerge strong : Shashidhar Reddy

Recalling an incident which took place before the 2012 Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy launched an attack on senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and "some of his 23 friends" and accused them of not wanting to see Rahul Gandhi emerge as a big leader.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-09-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 06:18 IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad and some of his group of 23 friends do not want Rahul Gandhi to emerge strong : Shashidhar Reddy
Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Recalling an incident which took place before the 2012 Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy launched an attack on senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and "some of his 23 friends" and accused them of not wanting to see Rahul Gandhi emerge as a big leader. "When I was the Vice Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in 2011 and Azad was the Health minister I tried to meet him for two months to discuss the plight of people in Eastern Uttar Pradesh who were suffering due to Japanese encephalitis and AES. Hundreds of children were dying every year, this was a serious situation," Reddy told ANI here.

"Finally it took a letter written in blood by about 500 people from Gorakhpur, addressed to the Prime Minister, President, Rahul Gandhi, and Azad. The government was persuaded to sanction a national program for JE and AES. Unfortunately, this was not talked about before or during the elections in UP. Rahul Gandhi campaigned vigorously during these elections, but this issue was not highlighted in the manner in which it could have been," he added. The Congress leader said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) had made it a major election issue and came to power.

"Why did Azad not make it an issue in UP at that time. Today, all we can say is that neither Azad nor some of his friends in the group of 23 would like Rahul Gandhi to emerge as a strong leader," he said. Reddy also slammed the Congress leaders for ignoring Congress president Sonia Gandhi saying she had forgiven all those at the CWC meeting held in August after the letter written by Azad and over 20 other party leaders pushing for reforms had surfaced.

He also recounted another incident regarding election to the CWC at the AICC plenary at Tirupati in 1992, in which not even one member of the ST, SC community had been elected. "Then Congress president and PM PV Narasimha Rao got the elected CWC to resign and nominated the entire CWC, giving representation to all sections," Reddy said, countering Azad's claims of election being necessary for the Congress party to grow.

Earlier, asserting that appointed Congress president may not have even one per cent support in the party, Azad, one of the signatories to the "dissident" letter, had pitched for elections to the CWC and key organisational posts of state chiefs, district presidents, block presidents and said that those opposing are afraid of losing their positions. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Lawsuit seeks to block Tennessee abortion reversal law

Abortion rights groups on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging a newly enacted Tennessee law that would require women undergoing drug-induced abortions be informed the procedure can be reversed. The complaint is the second legal battle target...

Schools, colleges reopen after months of Covid lockdown in England

Hundreds of thousands of children and young people across England are set to resume their classes at schools and colleges from Tuesday after months of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus since March. The Department for Educat...

Andhra govt's unique solution to provide real time updates to kin of hospitalised COVID patients

The Andhra Pradesh government has devised a unique solution to put at the ease relatives of novel coronavirus patients admitted in COVID wards for treatment. According to the new plan, a relative of the patient will get real-time updates ab...

Ghulam Nabi Azad and some of his group of 23 friends do not want Rahul Gandhi to emerge strong : Shashidhar Reddy

Recalling an incident which took place before the 2012 Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy launched an attack on senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and some of his 23 friends and accused them of not wanting to see ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020