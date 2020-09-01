Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP has unholy nexus with Facebook, alleges Congress

Continuing its attack on the BJP, the Congress on Tuesday accused the ruling party of having "an unholy nexus" with Facebook "to subvert India's democracy" and sought an investigation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:34 IST
BJP has unholy nexus with Facebook, alleges Congress
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Continuing its attack on the BJP, the Congress on Tuesday accused the ruling party of having "an unholy nexus" with Facebook "to subvert India's democracy" and sought an investigation. In a statement, the party accused the BJP of "divide and rule" and claimed that the social media giant Facebook "is helping them achieve this".

"Casting aside democratic principles, BJP attempts to rule the nation by manipulating and coercing public opinion," the statement alleged. The party referred to some articles in the media and alleged the "BJP is found to have availed the services of social media platforms to deceive the Indian public".

It alleged that Facebook's global leadership has been aware of "the biases and partisanship but remained willing participants, proving that the unholy nexus between BJP-FB has hit the nerve-centre of our nation's democratic functioning." "According to the latest information in the public domain, this nexus has deeper roots. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had flagged 44 `rival' pages to Facebook and as of August 31, 2019, 32 per cent of these pages, that is 14 out of the 44 had been pulled down by Facebook," the Congress said.

"It has also come in public knowledge that not only has Facebook pulled down pages that opposed the ruling party but upon the request of BJP - 17 pages which post out content in favour of the BJP govt's agenda have been reinstated," the party added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Wanting to social distance, biking surges in North America's largest city

Cycling is undergoing a renaissance in the congested Mexican capital, North Americas largest metropolis, and home to over 20 million, as residents seek to social distance and avoid public transportation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic...

Facebook axes small Russian troll network ahead of election

Facebook said Tuesday that it removed a small network of accounts and pages linked to Russias Internet Research Agency, the troll factory that has used social media accounts to sow political discord in the U.S. since the 2016 presidential e...

Trump's physician denies president had a stroke in November

U.S. President Donald Trump did not have a stroke and remains healthy, his physician said on Tuesday in response to a new book suggesting Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to assume presidential powers during a sudden Trump medic...

Incident of stone pelting reported in UP's Moradabad over children plucking leaves from tree

An incident of stone-pelting between two groups was reported in Surya Nagar area of Moradabad on Sunday after children allegedly plucked leaves from a mango tree. The incident was also captured on CCTV.We have registered a case in the incid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020