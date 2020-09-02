Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Suga to announce candidacy for PM race

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, is set to hold a news conference on Wednesday when he is expected to confirm his candidacy in the ruling party's leadership election, a race for the premiership he looks heavily favoured to win. Suga, a longtime aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has privately indicated his intention to stand for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a source has told Reuters.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:28 IST
Japan's Suga to announce candidacy for PM race
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, is set to hold a news conference on Wednesday when he is expected to confirm his candidacy in the ruling party's leadership election, a race for the premiership he looks heavily favoured to win.

Suga, a longtime aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has privately indicated his intention to stand for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a source has told Reuters. The party's leader is set to take over as prime minister given its majority in the lower house of parliament. Abe announced his decision to resign last week, citing poor health.

Suga will hold his news conference at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT). His main competitors for the top job are a former defence minister, Shigeru Ishiba, and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida, but Suga's position looks strong.

He has secured the backing of five of the LDP's seven factions, public broadcaster NHK and others reported. The party decided on Tuesday to hold a slimmed-down election with just members of parliament and three votes from each of the 47 prefectures - an advantage for Suga.

The election will be on Sept. 14, the party decided on Wednesday. Many party chapters will poll rank-and-file members to decide how to allocate their three votes, but experts say this is unlikely to change the momentum growing for Suga if the members of the five factions back him.

Financial markets also favour Suga, assuming he will continue with the reflationary "Abenomics" strategy aimed at reviving the economy. But Ishiba is by far the most popular candidate among the public and has been on a media blitz over the past few days, raising questions about the possibility of change after Abe's eight years at the helm.

"During Abenomics, stocks rose, the yen was weak and wrought unprecedented profits to companies - that's something to be grateful for," Ishiba said on Fuji TV on Wednesday when asked how he would improve the lives of low-income workers and the unemployed. "But what do we do with the dark side of that? That's the most important question in the post-Abe era," he said.

CHALLENGES AHEAD Apart from inheriting an economy in the throes of its worst downturn since World War Two, Abe's successor will have to try to ensure that next year's Olympics - already delayed for a year by the novel coronavirus - go ahead as planned.

In recent months, Abe had seen his support fall to one of the lowest levels since taking power in December 2012 because of growing discontent among voters with his handling of the coronavirus and scandals among LDP members. "There are various criticisms of the Abe administration, and we must work on each issue, listening to the voices of the people earnestly so as not to lose public trust," Suga said at one of his twice-daily news conferences as top government spokesman.

Kishida, meanwhile, said in an interview with Reuters that Japan would need to keep taking bold fiscal steps for the next few years to combat the pandemic-related economic damage, but that it must not fall behind when other countries start to normalise monetary and fiscal policies. On Japan's ties with the United States, its key security ally, he said that frank talks were needed over Japan's share of its defence burden.

"We should not lose trust over who pays for what," he said.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Four drown in separate incidents in Jalna

Two persons, including a minor, drowned during Ganesh idol immersion in a pond and as many others met a watery grave while swimming in other water reservoirs here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. A man, aged 18, and a 17-year-old b...

Kanye West reveals he spent USD 50 million on Sunday Services in 2019

American rapper Kanye West revealed in his latest interview that he had spent USD 50 million on his Sunday Service productions in 2019. According to Page Six, the 43-year-old rappers latest interview -- with comedian Nick Cannon for his Can...

CB Insights Names Razorpay to the 'Fintech 250' List of Fastest-growing Fintech Startups in the World

The only B2B Full stack financial solutions company in India to make the cut Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirRazorpay, the leading full stack financial solutions company, has been named to the third annual Fintech 250 by CB Insights. Th...

CPEC chairman should face allegations, accountability won't affect project: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said the process of accountability of one person will not affect the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC project and asked its chairman retired Lt Gen ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020