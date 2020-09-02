Left Menu
PM Modi pays tribute to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary and called him a farsighted visionary whose ideals give strength to many across India.

02-09-2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary and called him a farsighted visionary whose ideals give strength to many across India. The Prime Minister said that the social reformer emphasised on education and empowerment of women.

"I bow to the venerable Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti. His life and works epitomised the perfect blend of spirituality and social reform. He emphasised on education and empowerment of women. He was a farsighted visionary whose ideals give strength to many across India," he tweeted. Sree Narayana Guru was a social reformer from Kerala who led a reform movement against casteism and promoted new values of spiritual freedom and social equality.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Sree Narayana Guru and said the social reformer played an instrumental role in setting up the foundations for social reform in Kerala against discrimination and injustice. "Tributes to venerable Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji on his Jayanti. As a social reformer, spiritual leader and strong advocate of equality & brotherhood, he played an instrumental role in setting up the foundations for social reform in Kerala against discrimination and injustice," he tweeted.

"Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji's relentless effort and contribution towards the empowerment & education of the downtrodden can never be forgotten. His philosophy, teachings and thoughts will continue to enrich the lives of millions across the length & breadth of the country," Shah said in another tweet. (ANI)

