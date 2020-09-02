Left Menu
Putin critic Navalny faces long period of illness - German hospital

A critic of President Vladimir Putin who fell into a coma in Russia and is being treated in Berlin remains in intensive care and long-term consequences from his poisoning cannot be ruled out, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday. "Alexei Navalny's state of health is still serious," Berlin's Charite hospital said on Twitter. "A long period of illness is to be expected.

A critic of President Vladimir Putin who fell into a coma in Russia and is being treated in Berlin remains in intensive care and long-term consequences from his poisoning cannot be ruled out, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

"Alexei Navalny's state of health is still serious," Berlin's Charite hospital said on Twitter. "A long period of illness is to be expected. Long-term consequences from the severe poisoning cannot be ruled out."

Earlier, a German government spokesman said Navalny had been attacked with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent.

