Senior German MP: Nord Stream 2 must be part of response to Navalny poisoning

Senior German MP: Nord Stream 2 must be part of response to Navalny poisoningReuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:06 IST
A European response that involves the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is needed against Russia after the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent, a senior German lawmaker in Chancellor Angela Merkel's party said.
"There must be a European response," Norbert Roettgen told Deutschlandfunk radio on Thursday. "We must pursue hard politics, we must respond with the only language (Russian President Vladimir) Putin understands - that is gas sales," he said.
ALSO READ
Trump campaign's Russia contacts 'grave' threat, Senate says
German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021
German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021
Germany treating Berlin car crashes as Islamist attack - media
Kremlin says it sees no need to help Belarus militarily for now