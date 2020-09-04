Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI (M) leader MV Jayarajan clarifies on leaked audio clip, says it is his voice

After a voice clip came out in which MV Jayarajan was heard urging party workers to post comments on social media which would be given to them in 'capsule forms', the CPI (M) leader said on Thursday that it was his voice but alleged that only a part of it was leaked to create misunderstanding.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:02 IST
CPI (M) leader MV Jayarajan clarifies on leaked audio clip, says it is his voice
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After a voice clip came out in which MV Jayarajan was heard urging party workers to post comments on social media which would be given to them in 'capsule forms', the CPI (M) leader said on Thursday that it was his voice but alleged that only a part of it was leaked to create misunderstanding. Reading out the full message that he had sent, Jayarajan said that his aim was to ask CPI(M) workers to bring in to light the fake campaigns being carried out by the Opposition including the Congress and BJP.

"Using social media both UDF and BJP are carrying out false campaigns to tarnish the government's image and to distance the unemployed youth from the government. For the Opposition, paid agencies are working. To counter it and bring out the truth I had asked party workers to be active in social media," he told reporters here. In the voice clip, shared in a party forum, Jayarajan was heard asking party workers to be active on social media in the wake of the death of a PSC rank holder and to defend the government.

He was heard saying that more comments should be posted on Facebook and that it would be given to them in capsule forms. "Instead of a person positing many comments, more persons should come up to post comments. For this maximum participation should be ensured," he said in the leaked voice clip. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Prague, Taipei deepen ties as controversial Czech visit ends

The mayors of Prague and Taipei announced new areas of cooperation for the two sister cities, including orchestra tours, on Friday as a Czech delegation concluded a weeklong visit to Taiwan that was bitterly criticised by China. Taipei also...

Man rides 1,200km on scooter to take wife to exam centre in MP

Rains and potholed roads were no deterrence for a Jharkhand man who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter, with his pregnant wife sitting pillion, so that she could appear for an exam for aspiring teachers here in Madhya Pradesh. The tribal coup...

Had to come back for family: Raina on leaving CSK camp

By Nitin Srivastava Former India and Chennai Super Kings CSK batsman Suresh Raina admitted that the decision to leave the CSK camp was not an easy step to take, but the player had to do so because of family reasons.Last week, Raina pulled o...

Muslims being targeted in UP, framed in false cases: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday alleged that besides Brahmins and Dalits, Muslims are being targeted under the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh. She also flayed incidents of vandalising idols of B R Ambedkar in the state and asked t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020