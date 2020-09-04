If we can't question govt on China, COVID, economy, why hold Parliament session?: Cong MP

By Amit Kumar The battle over non-inclusion of question hour during the monsoon intensified on Friday after Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh raised a question over the significance of a Parliament session if the government would not take questions on China, economy and COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "COVID-19 pandemic, China and economy -- when questions will not be asked on these matters, then what is the meaning of such a Parliament session? If we cannot raise the question regarding people's difficulties, then what is the relevance of such a session?" The former Union Minister asserted that a Parliament session is not only to fulfill the government's objectives but is also to raise questions regarding difficulties faced by the people.

"I urge that question hour must be allowed," Singh said, adding that "earlier we were free to raise questions. Now when the questions will not be raised, then what will be meaning of the democracy and constitution?" The controversy erupted after the government decided to omit question hour during the session, which is being held under unprecedented times due to the coronavirus pandemic, from September 14. (ANI)