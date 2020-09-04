Italy's Berlusconi has slight lung infection -doctor

Italy's Berlusconi has slight lung infection -doctorReuters | Milan | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:05 IST
Italy's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, is suffering a slight lung infection after coming down with coronavirus, but his condition is not worrying, his personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, said on Friday.
Zangrillo told reporters he decided to hospitalise Berlusconi late on Thursday as a precautionary measure given his age and previous health problems. Berlusconi is 83 and underwent major heart surgery in 2016.
