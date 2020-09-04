Left Menu
NDMC members, employees to march to Delhi Sectt over funds issues: Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Friday said members and employees of the BJP-led NDMC will march to the city government's secretariat on September 7 to press for their demands to release funds "due to the civic body" from the AAP dispensation.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Friday said members and employees of the BJP-led NDMC will march to the city government's secretariat on September 7 to press for their demands to release funds "due to the civic body" from the AAP dispensation. He was speaking at press conference held at the Civic Center, the headquarters of the cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Prakash alleged that the Kejriwal government wants to "cripple the NDMC by not giving its outstanding funds". The motive behind it is to obstruct development work and derail the functioning of corporation. NDMC members and employees would march from the Civic Center to the Delhi Secretariat to demand release of the "due funds" from the government. The press conference was also addressed by NDMC Standing Committee Chairman Chhail Bihari Goswami and Leader of the House Yogesh Verma.

"Aam Aadmi Party and Congress councilors can also join them," the mayor said. He also said that 75,000-80,000 saplings have been planted in various areas as part of a plantation drive of the NDMC.

