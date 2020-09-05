Left Menu
Development News Edition

America will stand up for dissidents, defenders of human rights in China under my watch: Biden

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden has said that under his watch, America is going to stand up for the dissidents and defenders of human rights in China.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 02:44 IST
America will stand up for dissidents, defenders of human rights in China under my watch: Biden
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden has said that under his watch, America is going to stand up for the dissidents and defenders of human rights in China. "Under my watch America is going to stand up for the dissidents and defenders of human rights in China," Biden said. "We have to lead not just by the example of our power, but (by) the power of our example," Biden said in response to a question during a virtual fundraiser.

"Look at the example we're setting around the world. This guy has embraced every autocrat in the world. And he's poked his thumb in the eye of our allies and friends. And look at all the people who know better. And they remain silent," Biden said as he slammed the policies of President Donald Trump whom he is challenging in the November presidential elections. "I've had a lot of meetings over the years... probably met more with Xi Jinping than any world leader just because President Obama asked me to get to know him when he was vice president. I travelled 17,000 miles and in China made it real clear: We don't need war... I want to make one thing clear, you either play by the rules or we don't play. You got to pay a price for violation of human rights. There's plenty of ways economically that can occur," Biden said.

When asked where he stood on the "democracy and freedom-seeking people of Hong Kong," Biden criticised Trump's policy toward China and of those in the US who do not speak out against human rights violations. "Well first of all … starting off with what's happening in western China and the concentration camps being set up now for Muslim Chinese ... you notice, our silence was deafening (for not) condemning what was happening," he said.

"And I started off... as being out of office, calling for the president to put his foot down relative to Hong Kong and make it clear that this is a fundamental violation of an international agreement that was reached between China and Great Britain and the international community, and it's a violation of human rights. When we don't speak, nobody else does," he said. "The people of Hong Kong deserve the support of the United States to uphold the autonomy and civil liberties promised to them by China," Biden continued. "But rather than standing for freedom and democracy, what has Donald Trump done? He's emboldened Beijing every step of the way. Time and again Donald Trump has sided with the autocrats," he claimed.

"When the protesters braved and faced down repression in Hong Kong, what did Trump declare? He said, I'm standing with Xi Jinping and praised China for acting responsibly. Where was everybody? I'm not joking. It angers me. It's not who we are. If the United States doesn't speak up against this kind of crap now, we're complicit by our silence," Biden said.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Blake's father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Jacob Blakes father has said that his happy-go-lucky son is optimistic for his future, although he remains paralysed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer. A clearly exhausted J...

Broncos release top tackler Davis

The Denver Broncos released linebacker Todd Davis on Friday, parting ways with a player who started 59 games over the past four seasons. The 28-year-old Davis started at least 14 games in each of the last four campaigns. He led the Broncos ...

Athletics-Farah returns to track in style by breaking one-hour record

Britains Mo Farah returned to the track in style on Friday after three years away when he broke the world record for the one-hour run while Safan Hassan smashed the womens equivalent by more than a lap at the Brussels Diamond League meeting...

Cricket-England storm back to beat Australia in T20 thriller

England produced a brilliant comeback to beat Australia by two runs on the final ball of their first T20 international in Southampton on Friday after the visitors looked to be cruising to victory in their first competitive match for six mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020