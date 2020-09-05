Left Menu
Envoys of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Netherlands pay tribute to Mukherjee

The envoys of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Netherlands came together to pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee in an online memorial meeting held here, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:16 IST
The envoys of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Netherlands came together to pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee in an online memorial meeting held here, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian tested positive for COVID-19 when he was hospitalised and was being treated for a lung infection. He suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest. He was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

The memorial meeting was held on Friday jointly by the embassies of India and Bangladesh in The Hague, it said. Venu Rajamony, Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands who served Mukherjee as his Press Secretary during 2012-17, Bangaladesh Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah and Sri Lankan Ambassador Sumith Nakandala spoke during the memorial event, the statement issued by the Indian Embassy here said.

Former Vice Mayor of The Hague Municipality Rabin S Baldewsingh was also one of the speakers in the event. The speakers fondly recalled and praised Mukherjee's immense contribution towards humanity, justice, democracy and South Asian cooperation, it said.

Sheikh Mohammed Belal, Managing Director of Common Fund for Commodities and former Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Netherlands also paid tribute to Mukherjee during the event, the statement said. The memorial meeting was joined by the members of Indian, Bangladeshi, and Sri Lankan communities in the country, it said.

