Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi drops Question Hour, but forces students to give answers

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing COVID-19 is forcing the students to give answers in JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Saturday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:54 IST
Modi drops Question Hour, but forces students to give answers
He said Prime Ministers of several countries are holding press conferences on coronavirus related issues, whereas Modi just gives video messages. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing COVID-19 is forcing the students to give answers in JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Saturday.

"On one hand Narendra Modi will not give answers in Question Hour citing COVID-19, on the other hand, you ask students to go and answer questions in JEE and NEET. This is his governance," Owaisi told reporters when asked about the Question Hour.

"We don't know whether we can raise questions on COVID-19 crisis and have debates on what's happening in eastern Ladakh as there is no Question Hour," Owaisi said. In separate notifications, the two secretariats-Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha- earlier said there will be no breaks as well during the monsoon session to be held from September 14 to October 1, and both Houses will function on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be held in two shifts -- 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm. He said the government with its brute majority can bring ordinances and make them into laws. "In an ideal situation we should have Question Hour," the Hyderabad MP added.

He said Prime Ministers of several countries are holding press conferences on coronavirus related issues, whereas Modi just gives video messages.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSALERT NEWSALERT-SUSHANT-NCB-ARREST NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant, personal staff of late actor Su'

NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant, personal staff of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in drugs case linked to his death Officials....

Life cannot stop due to coronavirus pandemic: UP CM

The corona era has posed many challenges to the mankind but the life and work cannot stop due to it as the success lies in tackling them rather than running away from them, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The ...

First ever cannabis medicine project coming up in Jammu: Jitendra Singh

The first-ever cannabis medicine project will soon be set up in Jammu with Canadian collaboration, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. The Minister of State for Prime Ministers Office said it is the first major foreign investmen...

Andhra tops 'ease of doing business' ranking of states/UTs; UP jumps 10 places to 2nd

Andhra Pradesh for the third time in a row has topped in the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT. The ranking is based on the implemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020