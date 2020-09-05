Left Menu
Development News Edition

RK Singh should have said BJP doesn't need JD-U's support during Lok Sabha polls: Ashok Chaudhary

Responding to BJP leader and Union Power Minister RK Singh's statement about his party being capable of forming a government on its own in Bihar, State Minister and JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary on Saturday said that Singh should have made his sentiments known during Lok Sabha election.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:10 IST
RK Singh should have said BJP doesn't need JD-U's support during Lok Sabha polls: Ashok Chaudhary
JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Responding to BJP leader and Union Power Minister RK Singh's statement about his party being capable of forming a government on its own in Bihar, State Minister and JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary on Saturday said that Singh should have made his sentiments known during Lok Sabha election. "This can be his sentiments, but he should have said this during Lok Sabha elections. (Ye unki bhawna ho sakti hai, par Lok Sabha chunav main bolte to samajh main aata)," Chaudhary said to ANI.

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari, while talking to ANI said that Singh's statement is a way of insulting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "He is saying this to insult Nitish Kumar. When all senior party leaders, including BJP president, have said that they'll contest the polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, then saying something like this proves nothing, other than insulting him and saying BJP is doing a favour to him, otherwise they are capable of contesting the elections alone. (Aap par kripa kar rahe hain aap ke saath jud ke, warna ham akele hi lar lete)," said Tiwari.

BJP leader and Union Power Minister RK Singh on September 4 said that BJP is capable of forming a government on its own in Bihar assembly polls but the party has been in alliance with JD-U for over two decades and respects "alliance dharma" and will not leave its friends.The minister said that the BJP has a solid support base in Bihar. "BJP can form a government on its own in Bihar. But one thing should be understood that we formed an alliance with JD-U in 1996 and we have an old partnership so why should we leave our partnership. We are not going to break our alliance. Having said that, we surely are in a position to fight alone and form a government by fighting alone. There should be no doubt about that," Singh told ANI.

"The support base of our party and our leader PM Narendra Modi is solid in Bihar. There should be no doubt about this. But one thing is sure that we will not leave our friends. Our partnership with JD-U is so old that we will not leave it," he said. JD-U had ended its 17-year-old alliance with BJP in 2013 but rejoined the BJP-led NDA in 2017 after snapping its ties with RJD. The two parties had fought the last assembly polls against each other and fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.

Singh, who is MP from Arrah, said the result of the Lok Sabha polls clearly show "what is the support base of BJP and PM Narendra Modi in Bihar". "It is clear that on the basis of the support base, there should be seat-sharing between BJP-JDU. If the parties take reality into consideration, then the weightage of BJP is more."The BJP leader said that seat-sharing will be done amicably between BJP, JD-U, and LJP soon.

The Union Power Minister rejected the challenge posed by the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar Assembly polls. "As far as the Mahagathbandhan is concerned, RJD and Congress are scattered. Manjhiji has also joined our alliance. Many of the MLAs and MLCs of Mahagathbandhan have come to us. They are not in the contest anywhere," he said.

The election on 243 Assembly seats of Bihar is due in October-November. The tenure of the current Assembly will end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Air India uncertain about resuming Mumbai-Aurangabad service

Air India is not certain about resuming services between Mumbai and Aurangabad in Maharashtra from September 15, an official said on Saturday evening. Earlier in the day, Airport Aurangabad Director had tweeted that Air India was set to res...

Iran state TV shows wrestling star's purported confession to murder

Iranian state television aired a video on Saturday in which a champion wrestler facing two death sentences appeared to confess to killing a water company security guard during anti-government protests in 2018. The case of wrestler Navid Afk...

HC directs HP govt to frame transparent policy for employees to avoid unnecessary litigation

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Saturday directed the state government to frame and adopt a transparent policy for avoiding unnecessary litigation among the employees and the state. Taking serious note of the states sluggish approach in ...

Ranking of states based on implementation of Business Reform Action Plan for the year 2019

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and Corporate Affairs on Saturday announced the 4th edition of Business Reform Action Plan BRAP ranking of states. The announcements were made in the august presence of Piyush Goyal, Minister of Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020